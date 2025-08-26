‘Vera, Please Go Eat Something’: Fans In Shock Over Vera Wang’s Skeletal Frame as Her Dress Nearly Falls Off In Shocking Video

Fashion icon Vera Wang has left swarms of fans in awe of her timeless and chic aesthetic for decades.

Even now, at 76 years old, the revered fashion designer continues to spark chatter about her threads, including when she is not dressing the who’s who of Hollywood.

She was among the stars who stepped out for the opening night of the US Open in New York City on Aug. 24. The former Vogue fashion editor wore a gray and white color-block maxi dress from her Vera Wang Haute collection.

Vera Wang is nearly over exposed in a dress showing off her “dangerously thin” figure. (Photo: Verawang/Instagram.)

The sleeveless, floor-length garment was accented by a black stripe down either side, a plunging scoop neck, and a daringly low back. She initially paired the look with a mini black jacket when she posed for photos before the event.

However, she ditched the cover-up by the time she was in front of photographers on the blue carpet, leaving her prominent collarbone, shoulders, and peeks at her side ribs on full display. At one point, she had to adjust the dress to keep it from exposing her bust.

“She looks awesome for her age! Good for her!!!!’ an admirer gushed, praising Wang’s appearance. Those flattering comments were the minority, as several people agreed she looked like an “old bag of bones.”

For countless others, videos of her walking the step-and-repeat and serving poses were an alarming sight. A concerned fan commented, “She looks sad and starved.” Others were certain that Wang’s small frame and gaunt figure were indicative of an eating disorder. “Please get some help. Dangerously thin,” urged one person.

A third person declared, “Vera, please go eat something.”

A couple of staunch supporters shared kinder perspectives on the discourse. One fan wrote the look was “Not flawless. It’s ill fitting, as for the thinness it’s alway been there maybe the big clothes just make it exaggerated. It’s probably the genes.”

The bridal gown connoisseur once revealed that her slim body was not the result of a highly restrictive diet. She told Page Six, “I have my own vodka, and I don’t do Dunkin’ Donuts every day, but I’m not that rigid about food, period.”

In a separate interview, Wang also confessed she is at peace with aging and not pressed to rewind the hands of time, though some remain convinced she has had a few procedures.