‘What Did She Do to Her Eyes?’: Tyra Banks Looks Unrecognizable as Fans Claim She Looks Nothing Like Herself on the Runaway

Tyra Banks, the former host of “America’s Next Top Model,” turned heads with a striking new look at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week at Les Invalides.

Fans were quick to react to the supermodel’s bold style choice, noting that the latest trend she embraced left her nearly unrecognizable as she appeared with a snatched face and dramatically lightened eyebrows.

Fans are dragging model Tyra Banks after seeing her makeup and new look for the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week at Les Invalides. (Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for ABA)

Stunting at one of fashion’s elite gatherings, the 51-year-old showcased her flawless complexion while rocking a sleek, all-black ensemble featuring a padded jacket over a form-fitting dress.

Good Morning America reported that she was styled in oversized black sunglasses and arranged her raven tresses into a classy black bun done by Christal Chignon. However, the bleached eyebrows and makeup done by Daniel Kolaric truly stole the spotlight, leaving fans divided in their reactions.

Tyra completed her avant-garde appearance with pink eyeshadow, those controversial bleached brows, and glossy lips, with her dark hair pulled back in a ponytail. Fans celebrated as the Sports Illustrated bombshell seemed to emerge from retirement to command attention once again.

Following the show, she posted a picture highlighting her transformed look on Instagram with the caption, “@balenciaga called. I answered. What did I say? Tell me below.”

Her followers responded generously, suggesting she answered, “Where’s the catwalk located?” and “Who the GOAT!”

One supporter enthused, “I am built for Paris!!! Love it!” while another simply praised, “Work…work…work…work and work work, yessss!”

But not everyone embraced the transformation of the “Coyote Ugly” actress. Many expressed confusion and dismay, with one commenter directly asking, “What did she do to her eyes?”

On social media platforms, reactions were even more pointed. “Doesn’t even look like her!” one Facebook user commented on the Daily Mail’s page, while another added, “Unrecognizable.”

One particularly disturbed fan wrote, “This better be some makeup for a movie role. Because I know my fave ain’t done f—ked her face up like that.”

The comparisons grew increasingly dramatic, with one person noting her pale skin, claiming, “She got Michael Jacksoned!”

Amid the plastic surgery speculation, one observer clarified, “It’s not plastic surgery people she is doing the new no eyebrows look. It’s not a great look for her but it’s the new trend.”

Others focused on different aspects of her appearance.

“There is a lot happening on that Apple head. First what’s up with that weird hair line, makeup, eyebrows,” wrote one critic.

Some comments veered into concerning territory, with one asking, “Skin bleach?” while another flatly declared, “Everyone bleaching!”

Some reactions bordered on the humorous, with one commenter joking, “Dear God she looks like she’s been laminated.”

Still she had fans who suggested to others, “Look at her most recent IG pics. Doubt this is true.”

The striking runway appearance comes just weeks after the “Life Size ” star was spotted in Sydney looking vastly different from her glamorous days on the runway. The entrepreneur has been dividing her time between Los Angeles and Australia while launching her ice cream store chain.

Photographed bare-faced in a casual black outfit of cardigan, vest, and tracksuit pants decorated with smiley faces and inspirational phrases about being a “dream maker,” she went makeup-free with her curls held back by a headband.

Recently, the Victoria’s Secret Angel addressed controversy surrounding her reality competition show “ANTM” and comments she said that tore people down versus lifting htem up, at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event on Feb. 27.

“Did we get it right? Hell no, I said some dumb s—t, but I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the internet when there were 24 cycles of changing the world,” she admitted with characteristic candor.

Tyra also highlighted her fight for diversity: “I fought, and you guys have no idea how hard we fought, to bring the diversity to that television show at a time when it didn’t exist,” she told the audience gathered at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

While Tyra certainly captured attention with her bold new look, she by no means is worried about her haters. Her posts of her comeback are evidence that this supermodel is all about high fashion, and those that love her have her back and can’t wait to see what’s next.