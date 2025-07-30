‘She’s Leaking Out’: Miranda Lambert Fans Gasp After Zooming In on Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert says she’s been serving up “backyard swagger” since 2014 in a timely clapback to social media users in an uproar about her performance wardrobe.

The “Somethin’ Bad” singer gave some Seattle concertgoers an eyeful when her denim cut-off skirt provided the audience with a peek at her bare derrière.

Lambert, 41, paired the cheeky article of clothing with a tan and turquoise stone belt, a black T-shirt embellished with brown fringe on the back, a brown cowboy hat, and black cowboy boots.

Video of her performing was captured by an attendee standing near the stage. In the viral clip, the songstress has her back to the camera, giving the recorder a clear shot of her rump peeking from under the skirt.

Country singer Miranda Lambert suffers wardrobe malfunction leaving her bare cheeks exposed during concert. (Photos: Tarabull808/X and Mirandalambert/TikTok.

On X, a user ignited a back and forth when they asked if the ensemble was classy or trashy. A few people suggested that it was neither and instead deemed the issue a “wardrobe malfunction.” “She looks like she has put on a little weight Sometimes things don’t fit like they did and skirts can ride up,” suggested one user.

On the contrary, someone else’s scathing assessment read, “Zero class.! What happened to all these music artists giving a free showcase of their goods? Nothing left for the imagination!”

Another pointed out, “She’s leaking out of them things.”

A third person tried to give her the benefit of the doubt when they tweeted, “Hopefully, she didn’t realize it was hiked up that high, but still not a good look.”

Hopefully, she didn't realize it was hiked up that high, but still not a good look. — Arkadalo™ (@Arkadalo) July 29, 2025

A fourth individual commented on the risqué fashion moment, comparing her to Jennifer Lopez or Katie Perry, adding, “Why can’t Miranda Lambert flash a little cheek?”

One person half-jokingly said, “Blake Shelton considering getting back together.”

Lambert and country hearthrob Blake Shelton were married for four years until they divorced in 2015. Shelton wed No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani in 2021 after six years together.

Lambert has been married to retired police officer Brendan McLoughlin since 2019, just one year after they met.

In response to the backlash, she uploaded a video of herself walking away from behind. Her hind parts were perfectly hidden from view. As the caption, she wrote, “It ain’t my fault when I’m walkin jaws droppin like ooooo ahhhh.”

Lambert is no stranger to western getups that showcase her legs. In fact, denim skirts have been a performance staple amidst her “I’m The Problem Tour” that kicked off in June with headliner fellow country singer Morgan Wallen.