‘She’s Almost as Bad as Kanye’s Wife’: Outrage Erupts Over Coco Austin’s Bikini Photos as Fans Say She Should ‘Do Better for Her Daughter’

Critics are uncomfortable with Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, showing off her figure in a teeny-weeny thong bikini.

The former model and video girl was feeling patriotic as she posed poolside in red mule shoes and a red, white, and blue swimsuit with white stars covering her delicate nether region and nipples.

Ice-T, Chanel, and Coco Austin. Photo: Coco/Instagram.

The OnlyFans content creator, 46, uploaded the Fourth of July photo dump as a free treat for fans.

Coco wrote in the caption, “By popular requests, my traditional 4th of July bikini pics,” and teased, “More pics coming soon on my Fan page.” Subscribers are paying $19.99 a month for intimate images and videos.

Supporters flooded her Instagram comments with fire and heart-eye emojis. Some followers gushed that she was beautiful and “super sexy” and that she has been “one of the baddest for decades yet so underrated.”

However, when the images were reshared by the Daily Mail, Ice-T’s wife took a bashing for leaving little to the imagination and overdoing enhancements of her bodacious 5-foot-2 figure.

A disapproving reaction read, “She should have stopped several implants and injections back.”

Coco Austin enrages critics with her tiny thong bikini post. (Photos: @coco/Instagram)

“This is just gross. She is totally deformed. She looks like a freak. Cover up FFS,” scoffed a second user on the tabloid platform.

Hecklers also described Austin’s appearance as “grotesque” and as outrageous as Bianca Censori. “Shes almost as bad a Kaynes wife,” a critic boasted.

Austin has been married to rapper Ice-T, 69, for 22 years. They welcomed a daughter named Chanel in 2015. The rapper is also dad to LeTasha Marrow, 49, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 33, from past relationships.

The salacious photos also provoked some critics to take aim at her parenting. One remark stated, “I find her very tacky and without class. Do better for your daughter. I believe it a challenge for her to see how small she can get the clothes…smh.”

Another outraged detractor wrote, “IS THERE ANY RESPECT FOR HER DAUGHTER TO DRESS LIKE THAT. MONEY CAN’T BUY CLASS. AS YOU GET OLDER DRESS WITH CLASS.”

In Austin’s defense, a fan responded, “How dreadfully ageist. Women are always judged by society in a way men are not; especially as they age.” The model has made a name for herself in entertainment for being a pinup model and shows no signs of covering up to appease hecklers.