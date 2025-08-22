‘She’s Trying to Cover Her Horns’: Kristi Noem Defends Trump In Fiery Fox News Appearance, But What Viewers See Stops Them Dead In Their Tracks

Kristi Noem has been making headlines lately, mostly for all the wrong reasons.

The Secretary of Homeland Security was recently mocked by South Park, portrayed as a puppy murderer in an allusion to her killing her dog, Cricket, in real life years ago, as revealed in a shocking disclosure in her memoir. Then she was mistaken for pro golfer Cristie Kerr by her very own boss, President Donald Trump. This time, the politician is gaining attention for her unusual new hairdo.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 17, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She reportedly has a penchant for hair extensions. They don’t call her “ICE Barbie” for nothing.

The highest-ranking official within the DHS appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” show to give Trump credit for a drop in crime in Washington, D.C., after the temporary federal takeover of the police department. But her hair completely overshadowed her talking points.

She's just trying to cover her horns. — Kazambo (@The_Kazambo) August 19, 2025

“Why does her hair look so weird. Are those her extensions on top of her head?” asked a confused person on X, who had tuned in for the latest news but was distracted by the hair instead. “She’s just trying to cover up her horns,” read a joking response, one of a thousand people who couldn’t resist commenting.

“She’s like Cruella Deville, wearing the hair of her ex-puppies,” wrote one who will never let Noem live her memoir down.

Longtime Noem-watchers are accustomed to her ever-changing looks and inappropriate cosplay outfits, where she matches her wardrobe to the mission. The camo leggings and ballcap ensemble she wore on a recent visit to Chile even raised the hackles of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who said on her show, “Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you’re not. Stop with the glam.”

But Noem has many supporters, including a few outspoken Republicans who pointed to a double standard in the comments of the recent “hair” video: “I remember when Democrats used to say it was wrong to attack women for their appearance, and now that’s all they do,” wrote one.

Over on her official Instagram, Noem accompanied the clip with statistics about crime in Washington. Since Aug. 11, 800 National Guard troops have been deployed, with several hundred more on the way, along with the FBI, Homeland Security, Park Police, and the U.S. Marshals.

“In just 7 days, robberies are down 46%. The men and women of DHS are on the ground —removing drug dealers, gang members, and criminal aliens,” she wrote in the caption of her post. Several news outlets, however, contest those claims, reporting that D.C.’s crime rate has been declining since 2023 (and even earlier), and many small business owners claim the takeover is killing the local economy.

“Nothing says beautiful like armed guards roaming the streets that have the lowest crime rate in 30 years,” wrote one on Instagram. “Manufactured crisis. How’s our tourism doing??”