‘Can’t Believe This Is Real’: Donald Trump’s Tone-Deaf Giveaway Spirals So Badly the Pizza Shop Was Forced to Take Action Amid Backlash

Could President Donald Trump find himself at the center of Pizzagate Part II? It’s possible, though not for the old conspiracy theory about Democrats and a D.C. pizza shop, but for the flood of scrutiny his latest food giveaway unleashed online.

Yes, it involves another DC pizza joint, but this time, the restaurant is facing backlash for another reason: cooking up pies for the Trump administration.

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

At an event Thursday at a U.S. Park Police station on the city’s southeast side, dozens of federal officers gathered as Trump thanked them for helping him after his federal takeover of the Washington Police Department in a new crime reduction operation.

Trump handed out hamburgers he said where made at the White House, but it was the pizza from a local pizzeria that had opponents crying foul.

The restaurant, called Wiseguys, now finds itself at the center of a social media storm from Trump haters and opponents who are pledging to boycott the eatery.

“Stop serving fascists occupying the Capital. Washingtonians will put you out of business if you keep it up. We don’t support those who support fascist Regimes,” Levi L. from Richmond, Virginia, wrote on Yelp.

“I don’t think I can frequent a pizza place that welcomes criminals into their restaurants. I wouldn’t feel safe bringing my daughter to a place with criminal clientele,” Gregory H. agreed.

As the call went out to “plummet” their reviews others took to the establishment’s Instagram page where most of the posts where garnering one or two comments were now getting nearly 50 times more, forcing the pizza company to take action and limit its comments. Even resorting to allegedly hiding unfavorable comments.

“Disgusting company. Disgraceful,” wrote one user on Instagram. Another accused the company of deleting comments, “Looks like y’all deleted my comment calling y’ll out for enabling facism in DC. DO NOT SUPPORT THIS PLACE.”

“A wall of pizza boxes. Can’t believe they didn’t paint the wall black,” another X user commented, referring to Trump’s plan to paint the wall along the southern U.S.-Mexico border black to burn anyone trying to climb over it to get into the United States.

Some users on Yelp on IG took time to counter the narrative to keep the restaurant’s star rating from going south.

“This might just be the best pizza I’ve ever had. Unfortunately there’s people out here trying to make this a political thing because Trump just ate here and ordered pizza for his staff, but that’s not fair to do to the business. Just be honest, because you’re hurting a business for no reason. This doesn’t hurt Trump, it only hurts the business. And just because a business sells to Trump doesn’t mean they support him. Anyhow, the pizza was fantastic. I can’t decide which is better, Wiseguy’s or Andy’s but they’re both outstanding!”

X user Dawn Aronie used the occasion to point out the real concerns in the country right: “So where will the next ‘let’s make something up about crime’ city be? Anything to distract from Epstein, the rising costs of goods and his complete failure with Putin in Alaska. Steve Bannon playbook. People won’t fall for it forever.”

Trump attended the event to thank law enforcement for helping fight crime in Washington.

“President tells federal and local law enforcement to be safe and that they will celebrate soon at the White House,” Margo Martin, a White House communications adviser and special assistant to the president posted on X about the Thursday event.

“funny how the guy who sent them into chaos from a golf cart is now telling them to be safe lol,” this X user commented. Another added, “Can’t believe this is real.”

Around 2,000 National Guard personnel from D.C. and several Republican-led states are in Washington along with agents and officers from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies.

Almost two weeks ago Trump announced federal law enforcement officers were taking over the DC police department to help reduce what he’s characterized as out-of-control crime in the nation’s Capital.

Since the takeover the Trump administration says there has been 630 arrests and 86 illegal guns seized, Attorney General Pam Boni reported, according to CBS News.

Local law enforcement said the federal crime-fighting initiative was not needed. CBS reported local police data show crime has been dropping in Washington since 2023 and that violent crime is down 26 percent. Even Trump’s Justice Department shows violent crime in the Capital is at its lowest level in 30 years.