‘She Got That Mar-a-Lago Lift’: Kristi Noem’s Transformation Gets Roasted as Before-and-After Photos Since Working with Donald Trump Leave Critics Stunned

Kristi Noem’s changing appearance has become a growing source of gossip fodder since she joined the Trump administration as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The former South Dakota governor’s transformation has fueled persistent rumors about possible cosmetic enhancements, with observers noting what they describe as increasingly dramatic changes in her facial features throughout her tenure in federal office. Her latest social media posts have only intensified the debate.

Adding to the conversation is a side-by-side comparison spanning from 2019 to 2025 that has hit the internet, revealing differences so striking that many struggle to recognize her as the same person who once served as the state’s first female governor.

Kristi Noem’s changing appearance has sparked rumors about cosmetic enhancements since joining the Trump team and administration. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The renewed focus on Noem’s appearance intensified following her recent posts, where she shared a photo with Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

On Instagram, Facebook, and X posts, Noem shared a post meant to highlight her work in the administration, but instead drew attention to what many perceived as a striking transformation in her facial features.

On Instagram, users didn’t hold back in their observations.

“Loooove the new face filler! It makes you look like humpty dumpy and it fills in the puppy claw scars and pockmarks! 86 TRUMPANZEES,” one person wrote in response to her recent post featuring a dinner with Sen. Britt.

Another flat out said, “She thinks she looks good.”

The transformation appears to extend beyond simple aging or makeup changes. Critics on X were particularly vocal about what they perceived as a pattern.

“You need to lay off the Botox and turn your lips into a lifeboat. That said, maybe it’s useful to have a lifeboat nearby because Trump is sinking fast,” one person tweeted.

The side-by-side post on X from February 2025 really took it over the top. The contrast between her current look and her official gubernatorial portrait from just six years ago has been so pronounced that many struggled to recognize her as the same person.

What has happened to Kristi Noem's face? 😳



2019 2025 https://t.co/pFMDlcZH6K pic.twitter.com/akAqHYesEz — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 9, 2025

Observers have noted fuller lips and cheeks, a more pronounced eyebrow arch, and tighter-looking skin. Her hairstyle has also evolved from what could be described as the classic “Rachel from Friends” cut to long, wavy locks that seem to mirror a particular aesthetic popular among women in Trump’s political circle.

One wrote, “Bad surgery, bad filler, bad make up, bad extensions = The Mar-a-Lago Makeover.”

Someone else joked, “She got that Mar-a-lago lift,” referencing what they see as a trend among conservative Republican women toward a specific aesthetic characterized by enhanced features and a polished appearance.

The New York Times even coined the term “Trumpification of Kristi Noem” to describe her transformation, suggesting it represents part of a broader cultural shift within certain political circles.

The commentary wasn’t all negative. One observer took a different approach, writing, “ICE Barbie is pretty easy on the eyes. No wonder Trump hired her,” focusing on her current appearance rather than the transformation itself.

Despite the widespread speculation and expert opinions, Noem herself has remained largely silent on the cosmetic procedure rumors.

She has acknowledged having dental work done but has not confirmed any other enhancements, maintaining that she hasn’t received compensation for what some have characterized as inadvertent advertisements for cosmetic procedures.

Speculation over whether she’s had cosmetic work done doesn’t seem like it will be slowing down online, particularly among critics of the administration she serves.

As the conversation swirls, perhaps the fixation on her appearance is pulling attention away from what she is doing in her role at Homeland Security and the millions of people, some legal American citizens, impacted by the ICE arrests that she oversees.