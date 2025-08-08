‘He Is a Bumbling Idiot’: Trump Caught ‘Glitching Again’ with Kristi Noem On Stage—Tries to Style It Out, But the Internet Is Absolutely Dragging Him

Donald Trump has a history of making eyebrow-raising remarks and rambling off-topic. On Aug. 5, when he stumbled over the name of his secretary of Homeland Security, online observers pointed to a pattern.

“Trump’s brain is glitching again,” wrote Republicans Against Trump on X, which posted a clip of Trump confusing “Madam Secretary” Kristi Noem with professional golfer Cristie Kerr.

Trump commits yet another gaffe on live TV. (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

“Secretary of Homeland Security, Cristie Kerr,” said Trump almost immediately realizing that he made a gaffe but the words were already out of his mouth. “Do you know who Cristie Kerr is? A friend of mine. Great golfer. Kristi Noem,” said Trump at a press conference announcing the creation of a White House task force to handle security at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Kristi Noem, she’s a better golfer than you, that’s the only thing,” he added. “But you’re better at a lot of other things, but I want to thank you for being here, and for doing an unbelievable job.” The President gets credit for trying to ad-lib his way through a save, but the observers are not letting him off the hook so easily.

After all, Trump is famous for his mudslinging, relentlessly ripping into former President Joe Biden for his verbal gaffes, including mocking him for stuttering at a 2024 campaign event in Georgia.

The President often recycles insults, too — just recently, Jasmine Crockett clapped back on his use of “low IQ” during a CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins, saying Trump uses the jab about intelligence to target people of color.

“Bro just shuffled his contacts list mid-sentence. ‘Cristie Kerr… wait, Kristi Noem… whatever, you know her,’” joked one in the comments on X. Another quipped, “LMAO man’s out here mixing up cabinet appointments with LPGA leaderboards. Trump’s brain doing donuts in the parking lot again.”

“He’s a bumbling idiot,” said one user. Another quipped that “Trump’s brain won’t last the full term.”

Trumps brain won't last the full term. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 5, 2025

These days, no one in Trump’s cabinet is immune to mockery, including Kristi Noem, who recently popped up somewhere unexpected: on South Park.

In the latest episode of the animated series, the DHS head honcho was portrayed as a puppy killer — an act Noem shockingly admitted to in her 2024 political memoir. “I hated that dog,” she wrote as she described shooting the animal in the face. The episode, titled “Got a Nut,” takes aim at the vice president, too, depicting a tiny JD Vance following Trump around Mar-a-Lago like a toddler. Once again, Trump was comically portrayed as a Satan-lover with small genitals.

🚨SOUTH PARK DOES IT AGAIN



In their new episode Kristi Noem’s Botox melts as ICE carries out a raid to deport Dora the Explorer but finds she’s been s*x trafficked to Mar-a-Lago and is giving a massage to an old man.



They are pulling ZERO punches! 🔥



pic.twitter.com/tZcnAdb9ni — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 7, 2025

In real life, Trump’s tall tales and gaffes are coming one after another — just last month, he ranted about windmills and (wrongly) claimed his uncle taught the infamous Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. As the oldest president to be sworn in at 78 (he’s now 79), concerns over his health and cognitive abilities are likely to persist.