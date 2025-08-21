‘Tom Going Black’: Tom Brady Drops a Flirty Compliment About a Reporter’s Hair, But What He Said Next Stole the Spotlight 

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still lobbing winning passes two years after his NFL retirement.

Only this time, fans have erupted on social media over a perceived flirty moment between him and a Black female reporter.

Tom Brady fans are convinced he tried to shoot his shot at sports journalist Morgan Alston. (Photos: Tombrady/Instagram, Morganalston/Instagram.)

In a resurfaced interview clip from June, Brady is shown engaging in small talk with Bleacher Report’s Morgan Alston over Zoom, with three others present. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was riding in a chauffeured vehicle as he told her, “Morgan, I love your hair. Beautiful,” which effectively sent the conversation into a brief detour.

The sports journalist’s natural hair was worn in her signature style: a voluminous halo of wavy strands that fell just below her shoulders.

The compliment garnered a smile from Alston, who gushed, “It’s a lot to deal with, but when it’s a good day, it’s a good day. Today’s a good day.”

Brady responded with a chuckle and a charming smile as he said, “Atta girl… Where you at?” Alston informed the retired athlete that she was in Philadelphia. The snippet of the interaction was enough to send people into a playful banter about his intentions.

On X, one person wrote, “Brady shooting his shot to see how it lands.” A second user said, “Man’s aura got people losing professionalism on sight.” A third individual jokingly remarked, “Tom going black.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The legendary Tom Brady left this ESPN reporter speechless after complimenting her hair during a meeting 😭 pic.twitter.com/cIYqfRZHLw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2025

Last summer, Brady stirred similar reactions when he gently tapped LeBron James’ wife Savannah James to get her attention in a seconds-long video captured during a 2024 Paris Olympics event.

With her husband standing close by, Savannah seemed hesitant at first, but LeBron subtly guided her gaze to the NFL star grinning behind her.

Savannah and Brady then exchanged a quick hug as LeBron watched, amused, his eyes flicking between his wife and Brady.

“It wouldn’t be possible without her I’ll tell you that”



LeBron telling Tom Brady about Savannah 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ygDlTPo5aU — 5THRINGONTHEWAYYYY🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@5thringontheway) August 5, 2024

Another commenter managed to weasel Brady’s ex-wife into the discourse when they commented, “Meanwhile, Gisele watching from home.”

Model Gisele Bündchen and the gridiron legend were married for 13 years when they divorced in 2022. The exes share children Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel welcomed a son with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in early 2025. As for Brady, he was romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, model Irina Shayk, and Sofía Vergara — none of the rumored connections were validated, leaving the true nature of his personal life a mystery.