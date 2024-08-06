‘Bron Don’t Like All That Touching’: Tom Brady Called Out for Getting Handsy with LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James In Video

By now, fans know that LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, do not play games with their marriage.

Still, many could not resist sensationalizing a video floating around social media of the NBA great and his family being greeted by football legend Tom Brady during a Paris 2024 Olympics event.

A brief video shows the retired Patriots superstar tapping Savannah on the back to get her attention as LeBron stood by her side.

NFL star Tom Brady (L) seemed overly friendly during interaction with LeBron James’ wife. (R) (Photos: @tombrady/Instagram; mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

The stunning basketball wife, who regularly has league fans fawning over her, was aloof to Brady’s invitation for an interaction until her husband guided her attention to the future NFL Hall of Famer beaming with a smile behind her.

After locking eyes, they exchanged a hug. A sofa, where the couple’s daughter Zhuri was seated, was the only thing creating distance between them. LeBron looked on moving his glaze from Savannah to Brady and back again as the two shared a brief dialogue. All the while, the Olympian kept a smile on his face and nodded his head as he and his wife spoke with the bachelor.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and former supermodel Gisele Bündchen divorced in October 2022. This summer it has been rumored that he is cozying up to Brazilian social media personality Isabella Settann.

LeBron James fans say she knew to keep an eye on Tom Brady as the retired NFL star eagerly went in for a hug and kiss from Savannah James. (Photos: Sportscenter/Instagram.)

But for those narrating the seconds-long interaction from digital devices, there was more to the story. Countless reactions suggested that there was no way LeBron could have been okay with another distinguished athlete excitedly greeting his wife. “Bron don’t like all that touching. he don’t care if that’s Tom Brady,” read one such reaction.

Someone else posted, “Did Brady leave LBJ hanging on the handshake and only rub on his wife?”

Another hot take read, “If you look Tom tried to sneak a low-key kiss in,” wrote another commenter who happened to notice the peck that Brady placed on Savannah’s cheek. A third individual said that it was clear Savannah is who Brady really wanted to see when they commented, “Nahh he looking more at his wife then James.”

“It wouldn’t be possible without her I’ll tell you that”



LeBron telling Tom Brady about Savannah 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ygDlTPo5aU — 5THRINGONTHEWAYYYY🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@5thringontheway) August 5, 2024

An observant tweeter wondered if LeBron had been completely ignored as the video began. It is unclear if the two GOATs interacted before Brady focused in on Savannah, but some think that the basketball star made an attempt to shake hands.

In the clip, he seems to motion an open hand towards the football legend, though both men had their eyes locked on Savannah. Still, someone asked, “Did Brady leave LBJ hanging on the handshake and only rub on his wife?”

However, a more comical perspective shared in the comments read, “Bron still in timeout from international women’s day.” In March, a video of LeBron having a blast, laughing, and chatting with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and the team’s executive director, Linda Rambis, at a basketball game went viral when fans joked that him being chummy with other women earned him an extended stay in the doghouse.

Neither he nor Savannah shared commentary on the matter, but social media had fun with the notion that he would be reprimanded for being too friendly.

Someone else applauded the mother of three for keeping the interaction with Brady at arms length. “Savannah gave the furthest hug possible,” said one of her supporters.

LeBron and his wife have been together for nearly two decades and married for 10. They are parents to NBA rookie Bronny James, high school basketball standout Bryce, and fashionista daughter Zhuri.