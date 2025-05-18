‘You Are Married’: Ivanka Trump’s Flirty Exchange with 23-Year-Old NFL Star Who Said ‘She’s My Type’ Sparks Online Backlash

A flirtatious exchange between Ivanka Trump and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks has set social media ablaze with criticism after the first daughter left a personal note at his locker during a visit to the team’s facility.

The 43-year-old mother of three, who has been grabbing headlines lately for her bold fashion choices and athletic physique, found herself at the center of controversy when fans deemed her interaction with the 23-year-old NFL player inappropriate.

Ivanka Trump flirted with one of the Eagles and sparks conversations about her husband on the internet. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The spark between Trump and Ricks ignited last month during the Eagles’ White House visit celebrating their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the team toured the West Wing for photo opportunities with President Donald Trump, the young defensive back’s attention notably shifted from the commander in chief to his older daughter, who was present for the White House ceremony.

“Donald Trump daughter is beautiful damn,” Ricks posted on X.

He then tweeted, “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.”

Ivanka Trump made a rare appearance at the White House today for the Super Bowl Champions visit. pic.twitter.com/uyS653479X — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 28, 2025

This admiration set the stage for their next encounter when Ivanka visited the Eagles’ facility on May 16 with her son Theodore’s flag football team.

During this tour, Ivanka left a handwritten note in Ricks’ locker: “Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!”

My apologies🤦‍♀️, I owe you a glass of wine now xx! 🍷 https://t.co/ZHQ33UAaW8 — Eli (@eliasricks) May 16, 2025

She shared images of the note on social media alongside a wide shot of Ricks’ locker containing his clothes, directly replying to his previous messages.

The cornerback promptly responded to Trump’s gesture with, “My apologies, I owe you a glass of wine now!” adding emojis of a face-palm and a glass of red wine.

He later posted on Instagram Stories, “My apologies, I owe you a bottle of wine now” with a wink emoji.

This exchange triggered immediate backlash from social media users who pointed out that Ivanka has been married to former White House adviser Jared Kushner since 2009, with whom she shares three children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

“Always thought Jared couldn’t get the job done for her,” one person tweeted.

“Wow i’m glad i’m not your husband,” another said, expressing discomfort with the interaction from Kushner’s perspective.

A particularly direct critic wrote, “You have a husband dude. Is he a cuck?” while someone else simply stated, “B—ch you married.”

Another user posted a GIF of the cartoon character Arthur shaking his fist with the caption “Live Jared reaction,” mocking how Kushner might feel about the flirtatious exchange.

Live Jared reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/NEh8oDbilk — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 16, 2025

Ricks, who joined the Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent after stints at LSU and Alabama, has appeared in 23 games over two seasons, according to FOX News.

The young cornerback has primarily contributed on special teams while recording 21 tackles and three pass breakups in his NFL career.

While Ricks is establishing his professional football career, Ivanka has been reinventing herself since stepping away from politics.

Her transformation includes embracing Brazilian jiujitsu training and a disciplined lifestyle that has resulted in a more athletic physique, which she frequently showcases on social media. Her wardrobe has evolved dramatically from her conservative White House days to eye-catching outfits, including a recent form-fitting black dress with unusual cutouts and a skin-tight gold “mummy gauze” minidress she wore to a Formula 1 event in Miami.

Like she has gotten pushback for the note, people have blasted her for the utfits she wears.

The wine invitation that capped off their flirty exchange continues to fuel speculation about the nature of their interaction.

Ricks’ swift upgrade from “glass” to “bottle” of wine in his social media responses, coupled with the wink emoji, left little doubt about the suggestive undertones.

What began as a seemingly innocent admiration during a White House tour evolved into a public back-and-forth that crossed into territory many found uncomfortable for a married woman.