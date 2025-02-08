‘Read the Room, Sweetie’: Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Insulting Comedian Who Told Her to ‘Close Your Legs’ at Tom Brady Roast

Turns out, Kim Kardashian wasn’t happy about the jokes made at her expense during the 2024 “Roast of Tom Brady.”

On May 5, 2024, Netflix aired “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.” In a room full of their celebrity peers — which included athletes, performers and comedians Tony Hinchcliffe took several jabs at Kardashian’s lady bits.

“How about the appearance from the great Ron Burgundy — a whale’s vagina, which reminds me Kim Kardashian’s here,” Hinchcliffe said during his tasteless roast. The joke was made in reference to the 2004 comedy film “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” Will Ferrell, who portrays Ron Burgundy in the film, showed up in character for the roast event. In the actual film, there is a scene where he tells his date that the Germans discovered San Diego, which means “a whale’s vagina” in German.

But Hinchliffe’s quip was not over. He added, “She’s had a lot of Black men celebrate in her end zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

As the room erupts in laughter, the camera cuts to Kardashian smiling and simply nodding her head.

As for all of the Black men she’s had relations with, Kim’s reportedly been tied to Damon Thomas, Ray J, Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, Kanye West, and the latest person she was linked to — Odell Beckham Jr.

In an upcoming “The Kardashians” episode, Kim Kardashian chats with close friend La La Anthony about the unimpressive joke Tony Hinchcliffe made about her love life.

In the sneak peek, Kardashian shares in a confessional interview, “I will never ever do a roast again,” with a slight chuckle. The scene then cuts to another moment where La La and Kim chat about the remarks made about her.

“This is so f—ed up” La La said in the clip. Kim Kardashian agrees, stating that the low-brow joke was basic at best.

“It’s just like the easiest joke. They would have said it about anyone,” she said.

“The Kardashian” teaser cuts back to Kim in the confessional, where she further reflects on the joke, saying, “Am I supposed to sit there and be like, ‘How innovative, you called me a wh–e?”’

Fans showed no mercy for Kardashian in the comments of Page Six’s report.

One person said, “Kim – Read the room sweetie. All of America knows you to be —- what Tony called you. Your start in life was making adult films. Roasting is what you deserve and much more.”

Another person added, “If you live a respectable life, people can’t make these type of jokes about you.”

As much as Kim wasn’t a fan of Hinchcliffe’s jabs, she also made jokes about her own past. Initially receiving a few boos from the audience seconds after approaching the mic on stage, Kardashian shrugged it off and began her bit.

Presumably reading the teleprompter, she says, “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” which was followed by laughter.

Next, she addressed the speculation that arose in 2023 about her and Brady’s rumored romance. “Speaking of Tom and I dating,” she said, “I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape.”

The rumor began when Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage but was later debunked.