‘My A– Is Smaller Than Ever’: Tiny Drops Bombshell Confession About Reversing Plastic Surgery After Years of Harsh Comments

Singer, songwriter, and reality star Tameka “Tiny” Harris is setting the record straight—and setting some boundaries—when it comes to the chatter about her body. The Xscape singer recently opened up to fans, confirming that she’s made some big changes when it comes to her curves, specifically revealing that she has reversed some of her prior cosmetic enhancements.

In an Instagram comment obtained by jviewsdaily, the Xscape singer defended herself against recent remarks made about her body.

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle Harris at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards held at The Houdini Estate on May 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Tiny, alongside Xscape, took to the stage earlier this month, delivering a show-stopping performance at the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in Miami Gardens. The group’s classic hits had the crowd singing along all night, but it wasn’t just the music making headlines. Tiny’s figure-hugging catsuit caught the attention of social media users.

While many praised Xscape’s energy and vocals, others focused on Tiny’s appearance, specifically her silhouette.

After weeks of social media comments about her body, Tiny finally addressed the plastic surgery allegations head-on.

“And for the record u can see my full a– from the bck & it’s small as ever,” the singer commented. “Definitely not the same a– since 2022 everybody think they know so much tho. It looks this way cause I had it removed.”

Before and After (Photo: @majorgirl / Instagram ; @jazzgardens / Instagram)

In one simple comment, Tiny not only confirmed the rumors that she’s downsized but also made it clear she’s unbothered by public perception. The message struck a chord with many fans, who applauded her for standing up for herself. Supporters quickly rallied in the comment section, leaving words of encouragement like, “She looks good. Y’all have to remember y’all have to age too,” and “Leave her alone.”

This isn’t the first time Tiny’s curves have been the subject of public debate. Back in 2022, she became a trending topic online after her figure prompted critics to discuss her body.

Now, with her latest statement, Tiny is taking control of the narrative, reminding everyone that her body, like everyone else’s, is her own to change and evolve as she sees fit.