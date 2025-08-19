‘She Needs to Go Away’: Risqué Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s See-Through Look Has Critics Calling It a ‘Desperate’ Attempt to Move on After Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is bringing on the sexy as she continues doing press for her upcoming musical drama “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Seated front and center on a cream-colored sofa, the actress exudes allure in lace garments on the cover of Out Magazine, while her co-star Tonatiuh stands poised behind her in a suit.

At first glance at the Aug. 14 cover, Lopez wardrobe — which was a clear nod to her character in the film, Ingrid Luna — immediately stole the attention from the rest of the glamour shot.

Jennifer Lopez had no respite from critics’ gibes after they caught sight of her recent cover photo for Out Magazine. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage)



Lopez was styled in a fitted black lace top complete with long sleeves and a turtleneck. She wore flesh-colored undergarments underneath a cropped top and part of a hat that included pants of the same material. Her outfit was complemented by a messy updo hairstyle and makeup.

The photographer captured Lopez leaning on one arm stretched across the square sofa, with her legs crossed, while her other hand was placed on her hip as she held a sharp gaze at the camera.

‘Desperate Attempt for Attention’: Jennifer Lopez’s Overexposed Look Has Fans Suggesting She’s Going Through a ‘Midlife Crisis’ After Ben Affleck Divorce

Her co-star had a similar stare while resting his hand on the back of the sofa Lopez was sitting on. He was styled in a cream blazer, with a white dress shirt underneath and black slacks.

Some critics of the duo couldn’t help but focus solely on Lopez’s look in the Daily Mail’s comments section about the cover.

One person claimed she was “a desperate attention seeker.”

A second typed, “Someone give this woman a drink, she is very thirsty.”

A third wrote, “Stop. Please stop. You’re looking desperate.”

A fourth said, “She needs to go away,” and someone else responded to that comment by bringing up Lopez’s last failed marriage to Ben Affleck.

They replied, “So said Ben and all the others….”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/WireImage)

Lopez and Affleck called their marriage quits after just two years.

About 20 years after breaking off their first engagement, the two decided to give their love a second try in 2021. This time, they actually made it down the aisle and got married just one year after reuniting.

But their relationship did not last. By 2024, their names hit headlines with rumors of there being a strain in their marriage. It also didn’t help that Affleck had a depressing or an unsatisfied look on his face whenever he was caught openly by paparazzi, sometimes even with her.

Lopez filmed “Kiss of the Spider Woman” at the time their marriage was falling apart, which she hinted at during her interview with Out magazine.

“’It was one of the most beautiful moviemaking experiences I’ve ever had, and also at a difficult time in my life,” she said, “But it … just filled a part of me that was waiting to kind of come alive for so long.”

The couple finalized their divorce in January 2025, just a few months shy of what would have been their third year anniversary in July.