‘I Was There for 30 Minutes’: Oprah Winfrey and TD Jakes Finally Set the Record Straight About Attending Diddy Parties Amid the Mogul’s Trial

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Bishop T.D. Jakes have finally addressed the persistent rumors linking them to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ infamous parties.

Both powerhouses categorically deny any meaningful involvement in the disgraced rapper’s social circle. The clarification comes as artificial intelligence-generated content continues to spread false narratives about celebrities connected to Combs‘ ongoing federal trial and the two being connected to his “freak-offs.”

Bishop TD Jakes and Oprah Winfrey respond to salacious rumors about their ties to Diddy. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The pair tackled the swirling speculation during a fireside chat at Jakes’ annual Good Soil Forum in Dallas, where more than 2,000 attendees gathered for the three-day conference aimed at empowering minority business owners.

The conversation, according to Fox 5 DC, was held on June 19 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and covered topics ranging from faith and business alignment to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence in today’s digital landscape.

“First of all, I’ve never been near a Puff party. And anybody who knows me knows if there is a party I’m the first one out,” Winfrey stated emphatically during the discussion.

“I’m the first one out,” she emphasized.

The “Beloved” producer went on to describe her personality as fundamentally incompatible with the party scene, explaining that she prefers quiet evenings at home with her thoughts by the fire, accompanied by her dogs.

Jakes, who has recently become the pastor emeritus at the Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, said, “I’ll stop by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at 2 with staff people. And out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff,” he continued, expressing frustration at how a simple birthday greeting had been twisted into something more sinister.

What's everyone's take on TD Jakes and Diddy's "partnership? This old Facebook post is quite interesting.



My take!

Do not be misled: “Bad company corrupts good character". 1 Cor. 15:33 #TDJakes #diddy pic.twitter.com/9WEPVL6TDb — Mike Biddle | biddle.eth (@ActorMikeBiddle) April 22, 2024

The 70-year-old bishop claimed his age and role as a grandfather would make any suggestion he’s done something unseemly sound absurd.

The conversation also touched on the broader issue of how salacious rumors spread faster than positive news, with Jakes noting that people become so engrossed in other people’s lives to avoid confronting their own. He pointed out the timing of such toxic narratives, suggesting they often emerge when important issues deserve public attention instead.

Winfrey, along with other celebrities, has been battling AI-generated content that falsely depicts them in compromising situations connected to Combs’ RICO case, according to News Nation Now.

The rumors surrounding Jakes intensified after Diddy’s legal troubles began in November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit alleging over a decade of abuse. In February 2024, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones mentioned bishop in another lawsuit, claiming Combs planned to leverage his relationship with Jakes to improve his public image following Ventura’s allegations.

Social media users have had mixed reactions to the denials.

One Reddit user defended Winfrey, writing, “Oprah was Anti Hip-Hop and was being dragged for not accepting Hip-Hop culture and putting rappers [on] her show. So I know for sure she wasn’t at any Diddy parties. Even though she eventually did have him on her show. Now I don’t know why TD Jakes who is a pastor was even at a Diddy party.”

However, skepticism persisted regarding Jakes, with another commenter stating, “Never thought Oprah was involved in this, but TD Jakes..ion believe him. There are plenty of geriatric deviants so he can stop with the ‘I’m almost 70 years old, what I look like? I am a grandfather’ spiel.”

Others attempted to provide context about the nature of Combs’ gatherings, with one user explaining, “I get tired of folks putting Diddy Parties and Freakoffs in the same category. There is a difference.”

A particularly insightful comment highlighted the industry’s interconnected nature: “EVERYONE and I do mean EVERYONE in the industry went to Diddy’s parties at one point or another. Diddy was always having Sunday brunches, pool parties, award show afterparties, Hamptons White parties, etc. And EVERYONE knew about after hours activities…EVERYONE.”

Pastor Keion Henderson, who has described Jakes as a mentor and father figure, has consistently defended the bishop against these allegations, refusing to engage with what he considers baseless speculation.

Pastor TD Jakes addresses the Diddy rumors… pic.twitter.com/TFa1rN4i7m — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) December 24, 2023

Meanwhile, experts warn that the proliferation of AI-generated fake content surrounding Combs’ trial could potentially influence public perception and even jury deliberations.

As the “Bad Boy” founder sits behind bars in a Brooklyn jail, facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, the fallout continues. High-profile figures like Winfrey and Jakes are only a few celebs now making moves to publicly distance themselves from the embattled music mogul.

In a digital age where misinformation spreads like wildfire, their statements are seen as efforts to set the record straight and separate themselves from the swirl of conspiracy theories and AI-generated deepfakes tied to his name.