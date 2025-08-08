‘Don’t You Know Who I Am’: Chanel Shut the Door on Jennifer Lopez, and Her Savage ‘Pretty Woman’ Payback Left Them Humiliated

Jennifer Lopez‘s shopping experience at a Chanel store in Istanbul did not end how the American celebrity had hoped.

According to The Daily Mail, Lopez was prevented from entering the luxury boutique located in the Istinye Park mall because guards did not recognize “The Wedding Planner” actress.

American entertainer Jennifer Lopez was reportedly blocked from shopping at a Chanel store in Turkey. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“We’re full,” a security official reportedly told Lopez when she tried to enter Chanel on Aug. 4. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer supposedly responded, “OK, no problem.”

That initial snub at Chanel did not stop JLo’s three-hour overseas shopping spree. After being turned away, she purportedly went to a different store and spent “thousands of dollars.”

Apparently, Chanel employees eventually recognized Lopez and offered her a chance to still come inside to purchase items, but the former Fly Girl dancer for the “In Living Color” sketch comedy television show declined.

Once the news of JLo’s awkward outing in Turkey reached other countries, fans began offering their varied takes on the Hollywood superstar getting rejected by the Paris-based fashion house.

Jennifer Lopez, Yenikapı'daki konser için geldiği İstanbul'da alışveriş için İstinye Park'a gitti.



Lopez'i tanımayan Chanel'in güvenlik görevlisi "Doluyuz" diyerek ünlü sanatçıyı içeri almadı.



Bu geri çevirmeyi sorun etmeyen Lopez, "Tamam, sorun değil" diyerek döndü. pic.twitter.com/uiaYv3pN8C — Haber Filesi (@haberfilesi) August 5, 2025

“Big mistake for the staff who refused her entry not only for the loss of sales but because she could tell [other] celebs not to visit that Chanel store,” a Daily Mail reader argued.

In addition, a commenter assumed, “They knew who she was.” One sarcastically written comment read, “Oh the indignity. How embarrassing for her.”

Some people zeroed in on Lopez’s choice of clothing while visiting Istanbul. A photographer captured the Bronx, New York, native in a pink oversized, long-sleeved shirt and tiny pink shorts.

“Maybe if she wasn’t wearing pajamas!” one person exclaimed, referring to J.Lo’s casual, skin-showing ensemble. Another critic complained, “She should have covered her legs up in Turkey.”

BU AKŞAM İSTANBUL'DAN BİR JENNIFER LOPEZ GEÇTİ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XRJD9PMGqt — Bubilet (@bubiletcomtr) August 5, 2025

Someone in the comment section defended the Chanel staff, stating, “It’s not a snub, if a store is full then it’s full… or do celebrities take up less space?”

However, another person again pointed out that the retail workers likely missed out on a significant payday. The commenter expressed, “They work on commission, bad mistake.”

“All the J.Lo haters on here will be fuming she didn’t give it the old ‘don’t you know who I am’ routine. Lol,” a fan of the former “American Idol” judge laughingly posted.

Lopez has been traveling the world for her “Up All Night: Live in 2025” global tour. The trek kicked off in Spain on July 8 before moving to Hungary on July 20 and Italy on July 21.

“Up All Night: Live in 2025” originally arrived in Turkey for a July 23-dated show in the city of Antalya. JLo returned to the Muslim-majority nation for the Istanbul date on Aug. 5.

The Grammy Award-nominated recording artist is also scheduled to perform in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan before doubling back to Spain for one more concert in the European country.

Lopez released her most recent studio LP “This Is Me… Now” in February 2024. Her album discography also contains projects such as 1999’s “On the 6,” 2001’s “J.Lo,” 2005’s “Rebirth,” and 2011’s “Love?”

The mother of two also found success as an actress. Throughout her five-decade movie career, J.Lo starred in “Selena,” “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “Hustlers,” “Unstoppable,” and other motion pictures.