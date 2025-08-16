‘We Are So Cooked’: Donald Trump’s Red Carpet Confusion In Alaska Overshadows His Meeting with Putin

Donald Trump’s latest public appearance is once again fueling widespread speculation about his physical condition. This time, it stems from a viral video showing the former president appearing unsteady as he walked down a red carpet to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit in Alaska.

The footage, captured on Aug. 15, shows Trump zigzagging noticeably, moving from one edge of the crimson red carpet to the other in several exaggerated, Z-shaped patterns.

What was meant to be a carefully choreographed diplomatic moment quickly turned into unexpected drama.

Trump’s zigzagging walk while meeting Putin sparked viral social media reactions and renewed health speculation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Just moments before Trump and Putin posed for photos on the tarmac, the former reality TV star created yet another viral moment — though likely not the kind his team intended.

While the summit was supposed to command the world’s attention for its geopolitical significance, many viewers found themselves distracted by Trump’s weird gait, questioning why exactly he was moving like that as he prepared to meet his Russian counterpart.

Social media users were quick to dissect the footage frame by frame.

On the X platform, journalist Brian Allen wrote, “Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time. World stage, red carpet, and he’s out there looking like a malfunctioning Roomba.”

Another person said, “We are so cooked. He can’t even walk straight.”

The comparison struck a chord with many viewers who had witnessed the same awkward gait.

“I’m glad someone pointed this out. I saw this in real time and said the same exact point!” one person noted on Threads.

The real-time nature of these reactions suggests the walking pattern was noticeable enough to catch viewers’ attention immediately, rather than requiring slow-motion analysis.

Another Thread user offered a more clinical perspective, commenting, “I wasn’t even really paying attention and noticed he was stumbling!”

The speculation about underlying causes reflects the ongoing public fascination with presidential health, particularly given Trump’s advanced age and the physical demands of high-level political office.

Perhaps the most pointed commentary came from someone who connected Trump’s straight-walking challenges to broader character assessments: “Struggled to walk a straight line all his life – he’s always been crooked and off.”

This is not the first time people have teased him for his walking.

A similar controversy from June 2020 had Trump facing intense scrutiny over his unsteady descent down a ramp at West Point following a commencement address.

Observers at the time raised concerns about his uneven gait and cautious steps. At one point, they mocked the way he used both hands to drink water during the ceremony.

The speculation about his health prompted Trump to issue a defensive response on social media.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!” Trump tweeted, offering explanations that didn’t align with the clear weather conditions and lack of visible moisture on the ramp that day.

The pattern of walking difficulties has persisted into 2025, with another incident occurring during Trump’s departure from a July 31 press conference.

Despite announcing fitness initiatives alongside Vice President JD Vance and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump appeared unsteady as he walked away from the podium, prompting social media users to post analyses of the footage.

These walking concerns have coincided with documented health issues, including Trump’s diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency in July. The condition affects blood circulation in the legs, causing swelling and discomfort that could impact mobility and stability. The condition is common among adults over 70, though it adds context to ongoing observations about his gait and movement patterns.

As Trump continues his political activities at age 79, these incidents serve as reminders of the intense scrutiny faced by public figures regarding their physical fitness.

Whether these moments represent significant health concerns or simply awkward instances captured by cameras, they demonstrate how quickly public perception can shift in an era where every gesture faces microscopic examination.