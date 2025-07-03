‘Her Legs Looking Better’: Wendy Williams’ NYC Outing Has Fans Zooming In as Her Swollen Legs Show Major Improvement After Years-Long Lymphedema Battle

Wendy Williams stepped back into the spotlight in spectacular fashion this week, making a surprise appearance at Columbia University that had fans celebrating her return to public life.

The beloved former daytime television host was spotted Tuesday, July 1, in New York City, radiating confidence and style as she supported her longtime friend and fashion designer Mel Maxi, who was delivering a lecture at the prestigious institution. For someone who has faced significant health and legal challenges in recent years, Williams appeared remarkably vibrant and engaged during her outing.

Wendy Williams spotted looking alert and well in New York City amid health battles. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The media maven turned heads as she navigated through the campus, dressed to perfection in an ensemble personally crafted by Maxi for the special occasion.

The former host of “The Wendy Williams Show” wore a cream and black floral printed silk shirt tucked into black pocketed silk shorts, completing her look with Christian Louboutin sneakers, a Cap USA Harlem baseball cap, a designer handbag, and her dark pink lipstick. Videos quickly circulated across social media platforms, including TikTok footage showing her using a mobility scooter while maintaining her characteristic poise and charm.

During her visit, Williams took time to speak with TMZ, gushing about her designer friend’s exceptional talent. She told cameras while showcasing the intricate details of her outfit, “He did this specifically for me.

She proudly shared Maxi’s impressive credentials, noting his work with notable clients including Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Eric B and Rakim, as well as his training under legendary designer Dapper Dan.

Williams also graciously stopped to chat with the smaller platform Speak Your Fit, bringing the same enthusiastic energy she showed the larger outlet.

Instagram show, “Speak Your Fit” caught up with Wendy Williams out with her fashion designer friend, Mel Maxi. (Instagram/ @speakyourfit)

When asked what advice she would offer her younger self, she provided wisdom that felt both personal and universal: “Stay true to what you wear.”

The conversation took a characteristically playful turn when asked about what movies she liked.

“Excuse me, I don’t do movies unless I’m with the date and even then I don’t even focus on the movie I focus on canoodling,” she responded with her trademark wit.

Then, when prompted about her social media presence, Williams cheekily replied, “Social what? Social who?” making it clear she avoids those platforms entirely.

However, social media was certainly paying attention to her.

Fans were particularly struck by her physical appearance, with many commenting positively on her health progress.

“What’s wrong with her legs,” asked one person. Another noted, “Her legs looking better. They use to be so swollen,” referencing Williams’ ongoing battle with lymphedema, a chronic condition causing swelling in her legs and feet that she first publicly discussed in 2019.

She isn’t quite herself. That version of Wendy isn’t the Wendy I’m used to. I pray for her well being. Miss you Ms.Wendy!!! — michelle pierce (@michell03156200) June 29, 2022

“Her legs look so much better! Gone head Wendy,” wrote one TikTok user.

“She’s outside? so amazing to see people didn’t abandon her completely- she looks amazing,” asked a second individual.

Another supporter expressed pure joy: “It made me smile. I hope she bounces all the way back.”

These observations about Williams’ mental sharpness carry significant weight, given her recent legal circumstances.

The television personality has been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022, even amid reports that she recently took a cognitive assessment and scored a perfect 10 out of 10. This result directly contradicts claims from her guardian about her deteriorating condition, as noted in the lawsuit recently filed by her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

One fan on The Neighborhood Talk pointedly questioned the entire narrative: “Dementia where?!”

The enthusiastic responses continued on the Instagram post, with supporters already envisioning her return to television.

“Sherri babe we love you but get down to the unemployment office early tomorrow morning okay? We want to makes sure you good but mother is back,” one fan wrote, playfully referencing daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd, whose show supplanted Wendy’s.

Even Williams’ fashion choices didn’t escape notice, with one observer commenting on her luxury accessories: “The croc birkin mama is gon always give high priced.”

The fan was correct, according to Speak Your Fit, which reported she was rocking a Hermes Birkin bag. This particular bag retails on Jane Finds for over $100,000.

For Williams’ devoted fan base, seeing her out and about, engaging confidently with media, dressing as fly as ever, and supporting a friend represented hope and normalcy after months of concerning headlines.

The appearance demonstrated that despite her legal battles and health challenges, the essence of Williams — her warmth, humor, and genuine connection with people — remains beautifully intact. Her day at Columbia University served as a powerful reminder of why audiences fell in love with her authentic personality and infectious spirit in the first place.

She opened up about her lifestyle habits, revealing that she maintains a regular gym schedule three times per week and loves good food. When pressed about her dining preferences, Williams mentioned craving soul food, though she had enjoyed lox, bagels, and cream cheese the previous day.