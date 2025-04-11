‘Get a Job Already’: Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Loses Again — Kevin Hunter’s Latest Grasp at Her Fortune Shut Down In Court

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, lost the latest round in a legal battle with the producers behind “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Hunter, 52, sued the Debmar-Mercury production company as well as “Wendy” producers Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in 2023 for wrongful termination. He was fired as an executive producer for the program after Williams, 60, filed for divorce in 2019 following his years-long affair with another woman. The divorce was finalized in 2020.

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, faces defeat in legal battle over his wrongful termination lawsuit against her show producers. (Photos by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; @therealkevinhunter/Instagram)

In his legal filings, Hunter accused the production team of dismissing him from the EP position at the show because of his “marital status” and “impending divorce” from the legendary daytime talk show host.

Debmar-Mercury pushed back by arguing that New York state law does not protect an employee from termination based on the employee’s marital status with a specific individual. The defendants appealed a decision to deny their motion to dismiss.

According to InTouch Weekly, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit vacated a lower court’s decision not to dismiss the $7 million lawsuit. The case was remanded back to the lower court, In Touch reports, although it is unclear what actions in the case remain for that court to take.

“This reasoning squarely resolves the question here. Hunter does not allege that he was fired because of his status as married, unmarried, or divorced, but, instead, because of his marital status specifically to Williams,” read the order.

OnSite’s Instagram account covered the most recent update in the ongoing legal fight between Hunter and former “Wendy” show producers. The comment section was overwhelmingly filled with negative responses directed at Hunter.

“God don’t play he might delay someone’s karma but it’s coming,” one person wrote on the social media app. A second person expressed, “Good. He needs to go get a job already. His money gone and so is his mistress.”

A third commented, “Good! He deserves nothing. They only listen to him because of Wendy! Go get a job, man!”

In addition, someone offered, “Damn, [he’s] not done yet? Bruh, stand up on your own!” Another commenter showed support for Williams by exclaiming, “Yesss, this is justice for Wendy!!”

Hunter and Williams married in November 1999. Twenty years later, Williams cited irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce after Hunter welcomed a child with his mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2020. After the separation, Hunter sought spousal support and child support for the ex-couple’s only son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who was 18 at the time. Jr. is 24 now.

His dad is also entangled in a separate legal struggle with Williams’ current guardian, Sabrina Morrissey over alimony he believes he’s owed. Months before “The Wendy Williams Show” ended in 2022, his monthly alimony check of $250,000 has stopped.

He questioned Morrissey’s legitimacy as Wendy’s guardian, alleging $48 million was “fraudulently concealed” in the divorce, citing an affidavit submitted to a New Jersey court by Williams’ best friend, Regina Schell. Schell declared the Radio Hall of Famer had $55 million in her Wells Fargo accounts in 2022.

Williams and her family also have issues with Morrissey. Following the release of Lifetime’s “Where Is Wendy Williams?” documentary, fans of the Queen of Gossip launched the #FreeWendy movement to support her being freed from the controversial guardianship.

Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie, led the public relations rally in support of her aunt, claiming she does not have regular access to her loved ones while being housed in a memory care unit of an assisted living facility in New York City.

Finnie described Williams’ living conditions as a “luxury prison,” during a January 2025 phone interview on “The Breakfast Club.” She also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to challenge the guardianship and secure Williams’ independence, which has reached almost $50,000.

Meanwhile, Williams has seemingly reconciled with their son after he reportedly took money from his mother’s Wells Fargo bank account to cover his personal expenses including rent and tuition for college, which helped cause a court to place Williams under a temporary financial guardianship.

Wendy Williams was spotted getting emotional at her son, Kevin's graduation, amid her battle with dementia. pic.twitter.com/leck1Thu9l — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 20, 2024

Kevin Jr. denied the allegations. Wendy’s health care advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso, told People that she had forgiven Kevin Jr. for allegedly mishandling her finances while serving as her power of attorney.

“What the misconception is, what people have to understand is that Wendy told the world now that this happened three years ago,” Monterroso said. “So that’s something that they were able to get through. That will always be her son, unconditional love.”

Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, but she has adamantly disputed claims about her being incapacitated.

She most recently left New York as she arrived at the ceremony in a motorized scooter to attend her son’s graduation from Florida International University back in December 2024. She has since done live video interviews with TMZ and another phone interview with the hosts of “The View.”

Last month, the media maven was seen with her niece after dinner, who claimed she was accused of taking Williams away from the facility without any approval by Wendy’s guardian. Williams told a reporter, “I just came from the hospital so we are going out to celebrate.”