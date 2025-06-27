‘Still Trying to Get His Hands on Her Money’: Wendy Williams’ Son Calls Out Her Ex Manager After Dad Kevin Hunter Files $250M Lawsuit Over Her Guardianship

The drama never seems to end for Wendy Williams, and this time it’s coming from an unexpected source.

Her former manager and ex-husband Kevin Hunter has launched his own legal crusade to liberate the entertainer from the guardianship that has governed her daily life for the past three years, but Williams isn’t having any of it.

Wendy Williams slammed her ex-husband’s $250 million guardianship lawsuit, says she has nothing to do with it. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The daytime television icon, who continues to navigate health challenges including Graves’ disease and alleged dementia and aphasia, while residing in a New York assisted living facility, has firmly rejected Hunter’s intervention with characteristic directness.

According to legal documents obtained by Atlanta Black Star, Hunter filed a federal lawsuit on her behalf in New York seeking $250 million in damages and demanding the immediate termination of Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. Hunter himself also is listed as a party to the suit.

The comprehensive legal action names multiple defendants including Wells Fargo bank, Williams’ former financial adviser Lori Schiller, and her ex-manager Bernie Young, alleging a conspiracy of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.

However, Williams herself has completely distanced herself from the lawsuit.

Speaking directly to TMZ after the legal documents were filed, Williams made her position unmistakably clear: she has absolutely nothing to do with Hunter’s lawsuit.

“I had no idea nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no,” Wendy told show producer Harvey Levin over the phone.

“He’s a money grubber. He’s always been that way,” she added. “It’s good to know that he’s doing such evil things again. He won’t win.”

This stark rejection comes despite court documents showing Hunter’s attempt to sue on his ex-wife’s behalf, creating a puzzling disconnect between the former couple’s objectives. Williams’ blunt dismissal of her ex-husband’s efforts suggests she views his intervention as unwelcome and financially motivated.

The lawsuit targets multiple parties, including Morrissey, Wells Fargo bank, Williams’ former financial adviser Lori Schiller and her ex-manager Bernie Young. Hunter claims Williams is being held in “fraudulent bondage,” despite allegedly passing a competency evaluation in March 2025 and being described by healthcare professionals as “alert and oriented.”

Now, the former couple’s son has spoken up against his mom’s longtime colleague who he says failed to keep her best interest. “I heard Bernie Young outside looking for a new victims. Say less goofy,” wrote Kevin Hunter Jr. in a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story.

In a video, Wendy added, “I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good and this is not fair at all.”

In the lawsuit, Hunter Sr. accuses Bernie Young of serious misconduct related to the guardianship of his ex-wife According to the complaint, Young used his prior business relationship with Williams to exploit her trust and misappropriate her funds. Specifically, he allegedly used $10,000 from her American Express account — without her knowledge or consent — to retain legal services from Abrams Fensterman, LLP for the purpose of initiating a guardianship petition against her. This act is described as a “retaliatory guardianship petition” and is central to the broader claim of financial exploitation and abuse of fiduciary duty.

Kevin Sr. asserts that Young breached his legal and ethical obligations by acting as though he still represented Williams, despite having been terminated as her manager prior to August 2021. He allegedly continued to exercise control over her financial matters without authorization and misrepresented his role to third parties. The complaint states that Young failed to consider less restrictive alternatives to guardianship and aligned himself with others who stood to profit from Williams’ legal incapacitation.

Further, Hunter accuses Young of colluding with others in the guardianship scheme for personal and professional benefit, including directing his employee Leah Abraham to misuse Williams’ credit accounts. These actions, according to the suit, were not only unethical but part of a deliberate effort to gain control over her estate and image by leveraging unauthorized access to her finances.

However, the timing of Hunter’s legal intervention raises questions about his motivations, particularly given his ongoing financial disputes with Williams’ guardian.

Hunter’s lawsuit follows the halt of his $250,000 monthly alimony payments in 2022, around the time “The Wendy Williams Show” ended and Williams was placed under guardianship.

Now battling her guardian over unpaid support, Hunter claims financial exploitation, alleging Williams is being overmedicated, held at a luxury facility against her will at the Coterie, a luxury assisted living facility in New York City, and secretly photographed for profit. He argues she passed a competency test in March 2025 and was coerced into the guardianship amid financial and emotional turmoil after their divorce.

Public reaction to Hunter’s legal intervention has been overwhelmingly skeptical, with many questioning his motives.

Page Six readers have been particularly vocal in their criticism.

One commenter observed, “Kevin helping because his money is low and he is trying to gain access to that account. All help is NOT good help.”

Another user was more direct: “He’s still trying to get his hands on HER money. The guardian stands in the way. They’ve been divorced for a few years, she’s had serious mental health issues, yet he still continues to hound her. Poor woman has been used and abused for quite some time.”

The sentiment was echoed by additional commenters who stated, “Ex really wants to get his hands on her money, that’s what it’s all about” and simply, “Kevin Hunter wants back in.”

Hunter’s push to end Williams’ guardianship comes amid his own legal battles, including an alimony dispute and a failed wrongful termination suit tied to his affair. Meanwhile, Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, has described her living conditions as a “luxury prison” and launched a GoFundMe that’s raised nearly $50,000 to fight the guardianship.

Despite the legal turmoil surrounding her, Williams has shown signs of maintaining her independence and family relationships. She recently attended her son’s college graduation and has participated in live interviews, demonstrating moments of clarity that contrast with the picture of incapacitation painted in court documents.