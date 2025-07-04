‘Whole Picture Looks Awkward’: Karoline Leavitt’s Picture-Perfect Family Photo Takes a Turn When Fans Notice How Her Husband Is Holding Their Son

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself at the center of social media controversy when a fan page dedicated to her shared a poolside photo featuring her, husband Nicholas Riccio, and their almost 10-month-old son.

The 27-year-old political powerhouse, known for her polished professional appearance in the briefing room, likely had no idea that a casual family snapshot would spark intense debate online.

A Karoline Leavitt fan page shares a family photo of the White House Press Secretary, her 60-year-old husband and their 10-month-old son. (Photo: Karolineleavitt/Instagram).

The photo captured what appeared to be a perfect family moment, with Leavitt looking relaxed and radiant wearing a bbay blue blouse and white pants while her 60-year-old husband sported a bold blue and green plaid suit that certainly made a statement poolside.

Their little boy, dressed in a soft blue and white onesie, seemed camera-ready as the family soaked up the sun.

The fan page accompanied the image with the caption, “Beautiful Sunday If you value faith, family, and freedom. Let’s see,” presenting what should have been an uncontroversial family moment.

However, social media users quickly turned their attention to how Riccio was holding their son, and the commentary that followed was less than flattering.

“Is this the child’s grandpa?” one person posted on X.

Another person joked, “Probably the first time he held his grandson,” immediately setting the tone for what would become a viral conversation about the couple’s 32-year age gap.

The reactions only intensified from there, with another social media user writing, “That’s probably the first time he’s ever held that child. The whole picture looks awkward as f—k.”

Holy cow. Your little one is getting big. Time flys ! — Mapa Grubb (@Burke2136) June 30, 2025

The age difference between the couple has been a constant source of public fascination and commentary since their relationship became known.

Many social media users couldn’t resist playing into the grandfather narrative, with one person tweeting, “Great photo with Peepaw!” while another chimed in with, “Holy cow. Your little one is getting big. Time flys!”

The jokes and observations seemed to multiply as the photo gained traction across various platforms. Perhaps most pointed among the reactions was one user’s assessment of Riccio and Leavitt’s relationship dynamics and a broader skepticism that has followed the couple since they first went public with their romance. The criticism has been particularly notable given her husband’s $6 million net worth.

The fan-posted photo represented a rare public glimpse of the real estate billionaire alongside his wife and son, particularly significant given that Leavitt had notably stopped featuring Riccio prominently on her own social media platforms in recent months.

The last significant post including him appeared on her Instagram on April 21 during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Even her Mother’s Day post in May featured only Leavitt and baby Niko, with the caption “There’s nothing I love more than being his mom. Happy Mother’s Day,” conspicuously omitting any mention or appearance of her husband.

The couple’s relationship timeline has been remarkably swift by any measure.

They first met at a political gathering hosted by a mutual friend, where what began as a working relationship evolved into romance.

Riccio initially joined the finance committee for Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign in New Hampshire before their personal connection deepened. Their son Nicholas, affectionately called Niko, was born in July 2024, and by January 2025, the couple held their wedding at New Hampshire’s upscale Wentworth By The Sea Country Club, just days before Trump’s second inauguration.

Despite the ongoing social media commentary about their age gap and relationship dynamics, Leavitt continues to navigate her role as both a new mother and one of the most visible faces of the Trump administration.

The fan-shared poolside photo, intended to showcase a simple family moment, instead became another chapter in the public’s ongoing fascination with her personal life, proving that even images shared by supporters can become fodder for public consumption and debate when high-profile figures are involved.