‘How Do You Even Think of Giving It to the Man?’: Female Athlete Humiliated at UFC Weigh In as Clumsy Official Exposes Intimate Items She Forgot to Remove

Angela Hill had her intimate item exposed in front of the world.

On the night before she was defeated by Iasmin Lucindo, Hill did a weigh-in for the UFC Vegas 109 fight that left her embarrassed because of the clumsiness of a male official. The 40-year-old initially stepped on the scale showing all of her pearly whites, but seconds later, she had her head buried in her hands.

Angela Hill buries her face in hands out of embarrassment after her intimate item drops on stage. (Photo: @angieoverkill/Instagram)(Screenshot: @verdictmma/Instagram)

She started by stepping on the scale, but quickly stepping off to take off her bra inserts. To ensure she was being weighed accurately, she stepped to the side and turned slightly away from the stage to slide the inserts out of the pockets of her bra. Stacking them on top of one another, she quickly handed them to the suited UFC staff member who seemed frantic on what to do with them.

Looking quickly around the scale, he moved back and forth trying to find a place for them before deciding to lay them atop it. But his hands got slippery, and while he was successfully able to place one on the machine, the other went flying on stage.

Hill, who was wearing a black bra and weigh-in underwear to match, simply smiled and covered her face with her hands. Shortly after, the announcer revealed that Hill weighed in at 116 pounds, which fits around the weight class that she is currently in.

Hill is in the strawweight division, which according to the UFC website page is the “lightest division” with a maximum limit of 115 pounds. However, because Hill is a non-title bout, “strawweight athletes have a one-pound leeway on the scale.” As for title bouts, athletes are restricted to no more than 115 pounds.

After announcing her weight, Hill, with her auburn colored french braids resting on her shoulders, smiled and carefully placed the bra inserts back into her training bra.

Fans responded to the incident in the comments of Verdict MMA’s Instagram video.

One person asked, “Why even wear them out at that point?”

Someone else wrote, “Dude putting them on the scale is hilarious.”

Diario Uno reposted the video on their Instagram page where others left more comments.

One person said, “How do you even think of giving it to the man?”

A second said, “Poor old man, he didn’t know where to get in.”

Hill faced off with Lucindo on Saturday, Aug. 9, and suffered a loss at the hands of her 23-year-old opponent. Hill is a veteran in the industry and has been an MMA fighter since 2014. She held her own in the first round against Lucindo and even started off well in the second. However, the later half of the second round and the third round were dominated by Lucindo.

According to Rotoballer, Lucindo landed 72 strikes on Hill, while the “Overkill” fighter got 64 strikes.

Though she is 40, Hill told MMA Junkie Radio before fighting Lucindo that she has no plans to retire soon.

“I think just keeping that momentum going and see how long I can push it, see how good I can get, how high I can climb. I’m motivated by the close decisions I’ve lost because I feel like in an alternate universe, I would’ve fought for the belt by now,” she said.