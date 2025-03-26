‘So Disgusting’: UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Called Out for ‘Racist’ Popeyes Chicken Video Review

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Sean Strickland records himself at Popeyes. (Photo: X/@SeeRacists)

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Sean Strickland is stirring controversy online after posting a video of himself tasting Popeyes chicken.

Strickland recorded himself standing in front of a cashier at a Popeyes restaurant before cutting to a clip of him eating in his car. After biting into a drumstick and a chicken tender, he declares, “I’m a believer.”

However, the sticking point for some viewers was when he linked the popular fast-food chain to an entire race of people.

“Time to experience what a Black man experiences,” Strickland says in the video. “And y’all, I am a real white man. I am a white dude. I like eating sushi and sh*t.”

“I just want to know what this chicken is all about,” he adds after referring to himself as “white trash.”

Strickland has openly admitted to going through a “weird neo-Nazi, white supremacist phase” in his youth.

“I got kicked out of school for, like, hate crimes, all this crazy sh*t,“ he once told MMA Fighting. He was reportedly obsessed with the film “American History X,” which follows a man who served time for killing two Black men while a young Strickland waws indoctrinated with hateful views by his grandfather.

The Popeyes tasting video has backfired on Strickland, sparking backlash on the social media platform X.

“They are just so disgusting,” one person wrote.

“That’s actually one of the least racist things he’s done, imo. Ol’ boy is a professional racist,” another commented.

