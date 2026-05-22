‘OMG’: Trump Made the Room Applaud His Kindness — but Viewers Say His Own Words Exposed He Will Never Let These Men Forget They Need Him

Sometimes, President Donald Trump has built a reputation among critics for treating loyalty like a transaction.

Skeptics argue he rarely offers support unless it benefits him in the long run. Not to mention, his habit of reminding people in his orbit — including members of his own cabinet — exactly who helped put them in their position.

And he will hold it over their heads.

President Donald Trump caused quite the scene with one shocking line during a speech in Connecticut. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump repeated this same behavior while attending the graduation ceremony for the 2026 Coast Guard Academy class.

One moment later spread online after his communications advisor exposed a moment that should have stayed buried.

Aide Margo Martin, known for posting polished behind-the-scenes footage, shared a video that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

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On May 20, President Trump delivered a rambling 53-minute speech in New London, Connecticut.

In the footage, Trump gives an order to Coast Guard Academy Superintendent Rear Admiral Gregory C. Rothrock.

“We want you all to have a clean slate as you begin your careers.”

He continued, “So therefore, Mr. Superintendent, I hereby absolve all cadets who are on restriction for minor conduct infractions, and even somewhat major infractions.”

After drawing light laughs from the audience, Trump declared, “Effective immediately!”

Attendees seated in Cadet Memorial Field, including the graduates, applauded.

The president followed the moderate clapping by saying, “Ah, you guys, you got away with murder! I was just in a good mood. I was in a very good mood to do that.”

“You got away with murder!” 🤣



President @realDonaldTrump absolves all cadets who are on restriction for minor conduct offenses at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy pic.twitter.com/vWDO2rYc1h — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 20, 2026

Martin, 30, apparently found it hilarious that Trump buttered up the Coast Guard.

The president’s loyal communications adviser added a rolling on the floor laughing emoji in her caption.

She added Trump’s “you got away with murder” quote, indicating she was greatly amused.

Her response to what some called a bad joke did not land well among commentators online. “OMG what an Unholy toad,” noted one person who couldn’t believe their ears.

Another person replied, “That’s nothing to joke about. What the heck is going on here?”

A third fired off, “A sitting POTUS should not be joking about such things.”

“Such a stupid thing to say…he just keeps doing it,” a fourth critic bluntly stated.

Martin joking about Trump’s guard moment comes days after she faced backlash over another behind-the-scenes post.

On May 19, she posted, “President @realDonaldTrump asked the White House chef to make breakfast sandwiches for the press who are viewing the ballroom construction this morning.”

President @realDonaldTrump asked the White House chef to make breakfast sandwiches for the press who are viewing the ballroom construction this morning 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dziiZGXYW1 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 19, 2026

The snapshot featured a table containing bottles and cans of soft drinks along with bottled water. What appeared to be bacon and egg muffins were laid out on trays as well.

“Soda for breakfast? That’s not very MAHA,” one person responded under the picture, referring to the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-led “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

One post stated, “Breakfast sandwiches and soda. Plastic trays instead of paper. Yeah, this tracks that you’d do a catering job in the Trump spirit of ‘f–k healthy eating and screw the environment.’”

Trump after shaking hands with a cadet: "I hate good looking men" pic.twitter.com/z4bYQRH5yI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

Like his close adviser, Trump had more than one incident this week that drew the ire of faultfinders on the internet. The president also had an awkward interaction with Coast Guard graduate Matthew Lanzilada.

Trump called Lanzilada, 27, on stage with him during the graduation ceremony to acknowledge the guardsman achieving the “highest score in both military and academic achievements” for his class.

The livestreamed exchange quickly shifted from honoring Lanzilada to Trump openly reacting to the cadet’s looks and physique.

“I hate good-looking men,” the president proclaimed, echoing similar complaints he has made at events around the world. Even during ceremonies honoring the armed forces, Trump still manages to make himself the headline.