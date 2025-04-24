‘Embarrassing’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Trashed for Deleting Negative Comments Amid New Photos of Her and Her 60-Year-Old Husband

Karoline Leavitt takes a lot of heat for her role as President Donald Trump’s press secretary online and in the press. But much of the attention she receives goes beyond her job and delves into her personal life.

Leavitt is 27 years old and the youngest person to be appointed press secretary in U.S. history. She is also a mother and wife to a man more than 30 years older than her, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. The latter fact still ruffles the feathers of many even over any photo of the couple.

Trump’s Press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has been accused of deleting “deplorable” social media comments about her marriage to 60-year-old husband. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram; img.escape/Instagram)

Leavitt shared an Instagram photo of Riccio, 60, and their 9-month-old son, Nicholas Robert at the White House Easter Egg Roll over the weekend in their spring attire.

“She’s cracking under the pressure you can see it in her face e every time she addresses the media,” said one troll in her comments.

Another joked, “The tradition of bringing your dad and baby to the… oh wait, that’s your husband,” while a third person said, “You’re embarrassing to watch.”

While those comments were left up on her page, another hater felt that she had more comments that she got rid of.

“I believe you are deleting the negative comments,” they accused, as another replied, “I would too. People are deplorable.”

Whether that’s true or not, Leavitt seems to mostly pay little to no mind to the backlash. In fact, she appears to be very confident in her decision to have Riccio as her partner.

On Feb. 21, she appeared on Megyn Kelly’s self-titled podcast, where she opened up about her and Riccio’s relationship.

She said, “I met my husband during my congressional campaign. A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband. We met. We were acquainted as friends, and then we fell in love.”

When asked if she had given any thought to Riccio’s age before dating him, she replied, “Of course. It’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible. He is my greatest supporter. He’s my best friend. He’s my rock.”

She continued praising him as a “very successful business” who is “fully supportive of me building my success in my career. And he’s the father of my child of course, and he’s the best dad I could ever ask for.”

Leavitt faces a lot of backlash day to day on her job but she applauds her husband for sticking beside her through “this very chaotic period of life.”

“I walked into your life and it’s been a circus ever since,” she told Kelly.