‘Russell Come Get Your Wife’: Ciara Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy After Defying Gravity for Viral Nicki Minaj Challenge 

Ciara has reached over one million views on her latest Instagram post as she leaned into a new dance challenge going viral online.

The singer and mom of four made sure to join in on the viral moment, flexing her balancing skills in the process. The challenge is to maintain a low squat on one leg as the other leg is crossed over the thigh of the one holding all the weight.

The pose originally came from New York rapper Nicki Minaj, who did it 12 years ago in the music video for her 2013 song “High School.”

But Ciara, along with other creatives, is taking the challenge to new heights with her July 21 remake of it on Instagram.

Ciara flexes her balancing skills while joining Nicki Minaj’s ‘High School’ challenge. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

With “High School” song playing on the video, the “Level Up” singer is seen doing the squatted pose outside on top of not one but two stacked weights. It’s not clear where she is exactly outside, but it appears to be in front of a field with palm trees in the background.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Ciara took on the challenge while wearing Louboutin stilettos and holding a bottle of the Ten To One, the rum brand she’s been an investor in since October 2021.

Along with the heels, she wore an all-black look that included leggings, a T-shirt, a hat, sunglasses, and a blond wig.

Her fans and followers seemed to believe the pose in her video was impressive, as she received over 1.1 million likes on Instagram and over 28,000 likes on Facebook.

Under the post, one person said, “I would have broke the stand, the heels, and the bottle of liquor. Get it Ciara.”

“My back hurts just looking at this! Plus, I fell twice just thinking about this,” another reader jokingly confessed.

Amid the jokes, many don’t believe she pulled off the stunt all by herself. “Husband got you up there didn’t he lol,” wrote one person, bringing up her husband of nine years, Russell Wilson.

Another said, “I was gonna say Russell come get your wife but I just know he’s behind the camera!!”

“Russell finna get her right on preggooo sitting there looking like the Queen she is…,” noted a fifth person.

A few fans made remarks about Ciara’s dance challenge stemming from the visual to her song “Ecstacy,” which dropped back in April. In the video, the 39-year-old showed off her own balancing act that caught the attention of many viewers with her sultry dance moves on a chair.

To correspond with the seductive nature of the song, at some point, she even balances her body horizontally on the chair using the top of her thighs to sit on top of the back of it. For extra support, she places her front hands on the edge of the actual seat while kicking her legs in a slow swimming motion.

The challenge went so viral that it seemed like everyone online — including celebrities and influencers — tried to imitate Ciara’s moves. Just last week, she attempted to teach the folding chair challenge to talk show host Jenna Bush Hager on “Today With Jenna & Friends.”

