‘Those Poor Wives at the Pool with Their Husbands’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Flaunts Famous Curves in Sheer High-Cut Swimsuit Despite Criticism of Her Always Being Too Sexy In Public

Coco Austin is no stranger to turning heads, and her latest Instagram post proves she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

The 46-year-old model and wife of “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T once again set social media ablaze when she showcased her famous curves in an impossibly high-cut sheer swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The scanty OMG SWIM one-piece featured strategically placed sheer panels that flashed her chest while she stretched out on a beach lounge chair, her blond hair still damp from a swim.

Coco Austin sparked debate with her latest revealing swimsuit photos, showcasing her rear-end, dividing fans between praise and criticism. (Instagram/ @coco)

The mother of one has built her entire brand around her provocative style, and this latest beach display was no exception.

The buxom bombshell tantalized her almost 3 million Instagram followers with the revealing swimsuit that did nothing to hide her backside, cementing her status as someone who refuses to conform to society’s expectations about age-appropriate attire.

Her caption kept things playful and simple, writing “Just a girl that loves swimsuits and the water,” as she posed confidently in the small ensemble.

The response from her loyal fanbase was immediate and enthusiastic.

“Suns out buns out,” one follower joked in the comments, while another praised her with “World famous curves and good vibes all day long.”

A third admirer couldn’t help but acknowledge the effect she might have on other beachgoers, writing, “Those poor wives at the pool with their husbands!”

The overwhelming support from her Instagram audience stood in stark contrast to reactions elsewhere online.

When the images were shared on Daily Mail, readers offered a more mixed response.

One person attempted to balance criticism with kindness, stating “If she wasn’t such a nice and sweet person, I would ‘crack’ a joke about her, but I won’t. This woman is genuinely nice.”

Others were less diplomatic, with one commenting bluntly, “Nobody wants to see her stank behind besides her husband,” while another questioned the appropriateness of her swimwear choices around families, writing, “Maybe not the best suit for a pool where kids are enjoying their day?? But the dads must be incapacitated, unable to stand or leave the water??”

This latest controversy is just one in a long line of criticisms Austin has faced throughout her decades-long modeling career.

The California native has been defending her provocative style since she began modeling as a teenager, with her career skyrocketing when she appeared on the cover of Swimwear Illustrated at just 18 years old in 1997. During a recent appearance on the “Shoes Off Talk Podcast” on July 17, Austin made it crystal clear that she has no plans to change her approach, regardless of her age or critics’ concerns.

Austin’s defiant stance extends beyond just defending her current choices – she’s positioning herself as a trailblazer for today’s social media models.

Speaking alongside her husband Ice-T on the podcast, she boldly declared her pioneering role in the industry, explaining how she paved the way during a time before the Kardashians and when Jennifer Lopez was just emerging as a cultural force.

The criticism isn’t limited to just her revealing outfits. Austin and Ice-T have faced ongoing scrutiny about their parenting approach with their 9-year-old daughter Chanel, particularly regarding the example Austin’s posts might set. The couple recently celebrated Chanel’s birthday with a family dinner that included a Roblox-themed cake, but even this wholesome celebration drew criticism from some who felt the restaurant setting seemed more suited for adults than a young child.

Ice-T and Coco Austin face backlash over 9-year-old daughter Chanel’s birthday dinner, with critics saying it looked more like an “adult party.” (Instagram/ @coco)

The debate intensified during their Fourth of July celebration when Austin posted photos of herself in a bikini featuring red, white, and blue colors with white stars strategically placed. Critics once again voiced concerns about the appropriateness of such displays, especially considering her role as a mother to a young daughter.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Austin maintains strong support from her husband of 22 years, who has consistently defended both her modeling career and their parenting choices. Ice-T has repeatedly told critics to focus on their own families while praising Austin as an incredible mother.

The couple operates on the principle that they’ll raise Chanel according to their own values, regardless of public opinion. Moreover, Austin appears to be firmly committed to representing women in their 40s, flaunting her body and giving the finger to societal expectations about age-appropriate behavior.