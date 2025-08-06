‘Extra Creepy’: Trump Admits Women Are an Addiction After Canoodling with Young Audience Member at $1.5 Million Speech In Resurfaced Clip, Boosting Suspicions About Files

Long before Donald Trump became president, the business magnate achieved stardom on the reality TV series “The Apprentice.” During this time, he commanded the highest speaking fees reportedly ever paid to dispense real estate advice at “wealth expos” around the country.

It was at one of these $1.5 million talks in 2007, funded by the now-defunct Learning Annex, that he went way off script and cuddled with a female audience member on stage. He then reminisced about a barely legal job applicant who was “so beautiful” he had to hire her as a waitress, likening his penchant for women to an alcohol addiction.

At the time, his remarks were met with laughter by the audience. But in light of the Epstein file controversy, along with his 2023 guilty verdict in the E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case, the old video is being viewed with fresh eyes.

US President Donald Trump blows a kiss to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022, in Florence, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

“Extra creepy with all the Epstein stuff now,” commented one viewer.

In the video, titled “Donald Trump and Hot Girl in San Francisco,” a young woman from the audience asked Trump a provocative question: “How many jets do you have, and how would I apply to be a flight attendant?”

Seconds later, she walked across the stage in high heels and a body-hugging outfit to join Trump at the speaker’s podium, where he held her tight and said, “You’re hired.”

Trump then launched into a story about a “beautiful girl who was 17 or 18 and wanted to be a waitress, so beautiful,” he said. With his arm still around the waist of the flirty expo attendee, Trump was temporarily lost in his memories, “So I interviewed her anyway, cause she was so pretty. And I said, ‘Let me ask you, do you have any experience?’ She goes, ‘No, sir.’ I said, ‘When can you start?’”

Kissing the woman next to him on the cheek, he told her she could “work on my plane anytime,” before sending her off the stage, and admitting to the audience — gathered to hear about real estate — that women were like an addiction to him.

“If she worked on my plane, that’s like a death wish for me,” he said, comparing her to a glass of scotch being set in front of a recovering alcoholic. “This would be my former alcoholism.”

Earlier that year, Trump had celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Melania and received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for “The Apprentice.”

To be sure, the video isn’t new information, but it has returned to the spotlight as the public calls for greater transparency in the Epstein sex trafficking controversy.

Trump’s name — along with the names of many other prominent people — appears in the heavily redacted phase one release of the Epstein files, specifically in Epstein’s address book, reported news outlets. (This “black book” had previously been released, including during the sex trafficking trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.)

Perhaps more news is on the way: On Aug. 5, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Justice Department for all of the unredacted files and depositions from high-level former officials — a major development in the case.