‘Have He Seen a Mirror Lately?’: Trump Loses His Mind on Mother’s Day Weekend, Posts an AI-Generated Smear of a Democratic Governor, Then the Internet Turns Table on Him

President Donald Trump tried to turn a new jobs report into a Mother’s Day victory lap Friday, bragging that the U.S. economy is booming under his leadership and mocking economists who underestimated April’s numbers.

But online critics immediately torched the celebration, accusing the president of trying to slap a holiday bow on what they called a worsening economic mess while simultaneously flooding social media with bizarre personal attacks and AI-generated memes targeting his political enemies.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL – MAY 30: President Donald Trump addresses NASA and SpaceX employees after NASA commercial crew astronauts Doug Hurley (L) and Bob Behnken blast off from historic Launch Complex 39A aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)



In a Truth Social post Friday night, Trump declared “Happy Mother’s Day weekend” while boasting that 115,000 Americans found jobs in April. He also took shots at Bloomberg economists, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and Democrats, claiming they all underestimated “the strength of the Trump Economy.”

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“More Americans are working today than ever before,” Trump wrote before signing off with his usual slogan about making America “wealthy and safe again.”

Then Saturday afternoon, Trump escalated his longtime feud with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker by sharing an AI-generated image depicting the Democratic governor pigging out on pizza, nachos, spaghetti and meatballs, hot dogs and other junk food in what critics blasted as a bizarre and childish distraction from the growing economic anxiety many Americans say they are actually experiencing.

“I’m old enough to remember when Presidents of the United States did their best to uphold the dignity of their office and be deserving of respect even when I disagreed with their policies. Good times,” wrote one Threads user. “I mean, you could swap his head into this and it would lose no meaning.”



“Is Trump aware of what he looks like?” another critic said. “Has he seen a mirror lately?”

The Labor Department reported the U.S. added 115,000 jobs last month, beating economist projections of 67,000 jobs, while unemployment held steady at 4.3 percent. According to The Hill, the report was viewed as a badly needed political win for the Trump administration as it heads toward the 2026 midterms amid growing anxiety over inflation and energy prices tied to the escalating Iran conflict.

But critics online were in absolutely no mood to celebrate. For critics, the post looked less like a holiday message and more like another attempt to convince Americans not to believe what they’re seeing in their own bank accounts.

“The economy, the nation, and the Trump administration are definitely on fire!! But it’s a dumpster fire!” one person shot back.

Another commenter flatly rejected the administration’s numbers altogether.

“Who in their right mind actually believes any numbers that come from this administration?” the person wrote. “He fired the professionals and installed loyalists. Those numbers are more cooked than a Thanksgiving turkey.”

Others mocked the contrast between Trump touting the economy while spending part of the day posting AI-generated fat-shaming images of political rivals.

“So this is what the president is doing while people can’t afford groceries?” another critic wrote.

Others argued the one-month jobs bump means little compared to the broader economic picture.

“Jobs are up for one month but are down overall since the beginning of the year,” another critic wrote. “That’s like a Band-Aid over a gunshot wound.”

The backlash comes as Americans continue feeling squeezed by rising costs tied largely to energy prices. Inflation reportedly jumped 0.9 percent from February to March as tensions involving Iran disrupted global oil supplies and drove crude prices higher. Trump has repeatedly brushed off concerns, dismissing the increases as “fake inflation” and insisting the pain is temporary.

That explanation hasn’t exactly calmed frustrated voters online, many of whom saw Trump’s Mother’s Day-themed economic bragging, paired with his increasingly bizarre AI meme warfare, as strange timing at best and wildly tone-deaf at worst.

Another commenter flatly rejected the administration’s numbers altogether.

“Who in their right mind actually believes any numbers that come from this administration?” the person wrote. “He fired the professionals and installed loyalists. Those numbers are more cooked than a Thanksgiving turkey.”

Others argued the one-month jobs bump means little compared to the broader economic picture.

“Jobs are up for one month but are down overall since the beginning of the year,” another critic wrote. “That’s like a Band-Aid over a gunshot wound.”

The backlash comes as Americans continue feeling squeezed by rising costs tied largely to energy prices. Inflation reportedly jumped 0.9 percent from February to March as tensions involving Iran disrupted global oil supplies and drove crude prices higher. Trump has repeatedly brushed off concerns, dismissing the increases as “fake inflation” and insisting the pain is temporary.

That explanation hasn’t exactly calmed frustrated voters online, many of whom saw Trump’s Mother’s Day-themed economic bragging as bizarre timing at best and tone-deaf at worst.