‘It’s Heinous’: Judge Goes Off on Michigan Man Who Allegedly Hurled Racial Slurs, Lynching Threats at Black Woman, Seals His Fate

A Michigan man accused of launching into a racist outburst and hurling lynching threats at a Black woman in a grocery store parking lot will stand trial on a hate crime charge.

Randall Miller, 55, was arrested on a felony hate crime-true threat following an incident last month at an Aldi grocery store in Grand Rapids.

Randall Lee Miller, 55, was charged with a hate crime for a racist outburst in a grocery store parking lot. (Photo: Screenshot/WZZM13)

During the fiery encounter, Miller began to scream racial slurs at a Black woman, calling her a “n—r b—h,” then allegedly telling her, “You’re the reason why we need to bring back hanging n—rs from trees.”

The victim, Stephanie Stevens, said that Miller also started pointing at his skin and talking about white privilege, President Donald Trump, and the American flag.

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Stevens told local law enforcement that, at first, she laughed off the tirade, but when Miller reportedly became more aggressive, she began to fear for her safety.

“Because he was banging on the door (of his own car), that’s where I started to feel threatened because it had heightened. Then it went from words to like banging, like physical,” Stevens told the court during a preliminary hearing on April 22, per WOOD.

Stevens notified police about the incident the day after it happened, telling them it started after Miller cut her off in the parking lot.

When police questioned Miller, he said he was upset because he thought Stevens was taking up too much of the lane and might hit his car. He accused her of shouting profanities first.

He admitted to using the N-word and referenced lynchings, but said he did it “to get a rise” out of Stevens.

“He had then told the female, ‘I have two things on my side that you’ll never have because you’re a Black woman: Trump and the law,’” court documents read. “When asked if he would have said this to any other person of a different race, he would say something equally as offensive, stating he would be quoting history.”

Deputies say that Miller went on to even offer examples of these offensive statements:

“When I asked specifically if it would have been an Asian woman or a white woman or Hispanic woman, he gave examples of, if it was a white woman, he would have said, ‘Shouldn’t you be fixing me meals and birthing babies right now?’ Or if it was an Asian woman, ‘Thank God for Hiroshima. Have you had any barbecue lately?’” Deputy Brielle Davenport testified in court.

Miller’s attorney challenged the charge against his client, arguing that Miller’s remarks against Steven shouldn’t count as a true threat or a hate crime.

“I think he was clearly upset. I think, that this was probably a mutual road rage type incident. But I don’t think this rises to the standard of being a crime in this context,” defense attorney Ryan Maesen said.

Judge Kirsten Holz disagreed with Maesen’s assessment, saying Miller’s statement did constitute a threat.

“I cannot think of anything in this day and age that would be more threatening. I really can’t. Because I don’t know if Mr. Miller is aware of this, but there has been a reoccurrence of lynchings throughout this country, in part because of the hateful rhetoric that you echoed in that parking lot,” Holz said.

She also told Miller, “The language that you used against Black women, and then the day later where you’ve apparently doubled down with regard to Black women, white women and Asians, is atrocious and embarrassing. It’s heinous. Unfortunately, today, there is a white woman hearing your case, not making you a meal.”

Holz ruled that there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial. If Miller is convicted, he’ll face up to two years in prison.

The judge also increased Miller’s bond from $20,000 to $50,000 due to a previous weapons conviction.

If Miller posts bail and is released from jail, he must wear a GPS tether.