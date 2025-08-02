‘Shoes Had Me Doing a Double Take’: Chrissy Teigen Flaunts a Sultry Dress, Yet One Look at Her Feet Stops Fans Cold

Feet and toes often tend to steal the spotlight on Chrissy Teigen‘s Instagram page anytime she uploads a new post.

On Aug. 1, the wife of singer John Legend got all glammed up to pose in the window at a clothing store. She shared a photo of herself in a black dress with hanging fringe, black shades, a black and white checkered scarf on her head, paired with a Chanel handbag.

Chrissy Teigen (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fans in her comments complimented Teigen’s style, including one who said, “Omg Chrissy you look mighty fine.“ Another wrote, “Legzzzz fo dayzzzz!!!!!!”

A third said, “Wowee! Chrissy- this picture with your gorgeous long legs with that DARLING @chanelofficial bag that I love soooo much!”

Aside from her outfit, many zeroed in on Teigen’s “pretty” feet to say they loved her black and clear strappy heels. But those who zoomed in noticed that one shoe was missing a strap around the ankle.

“How come only one shoe has an ankle strap?” asked one confused observer. Another said, “Shoes had me doing a double take.”

Another noticed, “Yeah, me too, both shoes are different!”

This isn’t the first time feet have appeared on her page. Teigen was called out over her July 10 dinner prep post, with many claiming it was unsanitary for her 9-year-old daughter, Luna, to have her feet on the kitchen counter while preparing their “beloved family fish recipe.”



Last November, the model and “Cravings” author shared a similar video of her and Legend’s other children, Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and 1-year-olds Esti and Wren, whipping up something to eat in the kitchen.

🔗: https://t.co/VirWKIi8xz

Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid to respond to trolls with a little spice. pic.twitter.com/llJ6FbguIc — E! News (@enews) April 22, 2024

“Is it me? But why are dirty feet on the counter? I love you guys, but that doesn’t seem sanitary,” one person asked.

Every now and again, Teigen has a few people come to her defense, claiming it’s nobody’s business what she does in the home she resides in with her family.

As a celebrity chef, she’s had a successful career selling multiple cookbooks, partnering with major brands to release a cookware line, baking mixes, and other culinary ventures. She even completed a condensed program at the French Culinary Institute. Yet and still, many have suggested she take more sanitary measures when cooking in the kitchen, given her knowledge and background.