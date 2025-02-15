‘It’s Time to Head Back’: John Legend’s Shocking Escape Plan with Wife Chrissy Teigen Sparks Backlash as Donald Trump Supporters Sound Off

Grammy-winning singer John Legend has recently revealed that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are considering a major decision that would uproot their family of six away from the West Coast.

According to Legend, the couple are potentially planning to depart following the devastating blazes that took place in Southern California last month. To escape to safety, they were temporarily displaced and stayed in a hotel, which has left a lasting impact.

EGOT winner John Legend shared that he might move back to New York City after the latest California fires. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for It’s Good)

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Legend, 46, opened up about how the terrifying experience has reignited conversations about returning to the East Coast.

“Chrissy and I have been thinking about moving back to New York, where we used to live. It’s likely something we’ll do once our youngest children grow a bit older,” the Ohio native shared. who lives in a renovated home in Beverly Hills,

The couple, who live in a renovated home in Beverly Hills, are parents to Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, and Esti Maxine, 2. Their youngest, Wren Alexander, 2, was born via surrogate, five months after Etsi.

Their contemplation of a cross-country move isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s deeply tied to the trauma of the wildfires that nearly reached their home. Legend described the alarming scene they encountered when returning from vacation on Jan. 7 as “flames and billowing smoke from the Palisades fire.”

The situation only worsened as the fires spread.

“When the Sunset fire began spreading on January 9, the danger felt too close for comfort,” Legend recalled. “That night, my wife and I gathered our four kids, four dogs, and bearded dragon and drove south to a hotel in Carlsbad. We didn’t return until the following week.”

Viral video captured the “All of Me” singer using his voice and talent to uplift the spirits of the firefighters working to save the homes of thousands.

Though their home ultimately remained untouched, the ordeal left a lasting impression on the family, particularly their children.

“Our house was safe, but many others weren’t as fortunate, and the threat still looms,” Legend said. “The fires were a shared trauma that affected everyone, including our kids.”

If the couple decides to move back to New York, it would be a full-circle moment for the “Ordinary People” pair.

The couple once owned two penthouses in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, which they bought with plans to combine into a massive dream home. However, in 2022, they sold both properties for $18 million after realizing their family’s commitments in Los Angeles were too demanding.

Teigen hosted the show “Lip Sync Battle” show from 2015-2019, which was filmed between Los Angeles and New York City.

That same year, Legend joined “The Voice” as a judge during season 16, which is filmed at Hollywood Studios, and took a break during season 23 in 2023. He recently revealed he will sit out for season 26 but looks forward to returning in the future.

“New York will always be my favorite city,” he said, admitting his deep appreciation for the city that never sleeps.

“I miss it all the time,” he continued. “Every time nature displays its fury, we wonder if it’s time to head back East. Who knows?”

Critics of the couple did not sympathize. In fact, commenters on the New York Post’s website had a few scathing words.

“Didn’t they promise to leave the country if President Trump got elected,” one person asked.

“These two would move anywhere they think they can continuously get attention and stay relevant,” said another.

“Why not leave the country? Give us all a break,” added a third person.

While no official moving plans have been made, Legend’s latest Instagram post and caption suggest that change is on the horizon. He shared over a dozen photos, which appear to be taken since the early years of his career.

The collage included images of him performing on various states, on the set of “The Voice,” and a few loving photos of his family of six.

“Only a few things have changed in the last 20 years,” Legend recently shared on social media.

His address might be one of them soon.