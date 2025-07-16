‘So Cringe’: Outrage Erupts as Chrissy Teigen’s Video with John Legend Has Fans Zooming In on Their Daughter’s ‘Bare Feet’ on the Counter While Cooking

Anyone that follows John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on social media can see that cooking is a love language in their household.

The couple, mostly Teigen, will post content of their children giving them a helping hand in the kitchen.

And while most of their followers continue to fall in love with the pair raising their four little chefs, it’s often their mother’s cooking methods that rub some people the wrong way. Teigen’s July 10 dinner prep post was no different as she was called out yet again over hygienic issues in the kitchen with their eldest daughter, Luna.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get flak for letting eldest daughter on the kitchen counter with bare feet close to their food. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

The former swimsuit model posted a collage of short clips featuring her 9-year-old daughter and her husband preparing baked fish. The first video starts with Luna sitting on the counter with her bare feet while “washing” her hands with minced garlic and oil.

Off camera, Legend can be heard telling his daughter, “Oh, it’s going to smell amazing,” in regards to the garlic and oil she rubbed on her hands. But he quickly followed that up with a new realization. He said, “It’s going to take a while for that stench to come out.”

The person filming, who appears to be a woman but doesn’t sound like Teigen, then pans the camera over to the fish covered with oil and minced garlic. They placed a set of tomatoes on each side of the protein.

In the next video, only Legend’s hands make a cameo as he just finished placing lemon slices in the middle cut of the fish.

The third video appeared to be posted out of order and shows Luna and her dad lathering a fresh piece of fish with oil and minced garlic inside and out.

“OK, that’s it,” he said before Luna, who seemingly had slight remorse for the animal, said, “I’m sorry, buddy,” off camera.

Fans applauded Luna for having compassion for the fish along with her willingness to learn to cook. But others couldn’t get past her sitting on the counter with her bare feet in close range of the food.

One person said, “This is so sweet! I think kids eat better when they get to help too! I have to say though, I dont get the feet and whole body all up on the counter?!?! I know, I know, not my house.”

Another wrote, “Bare feet and butt on the counter and cutting board again. Barf.”

While Teigen will respond to some fans’ comments, she tends to ignore these types of comments about letting her children sit on the counter.

She also caught flak in a separate video posted last month as a promotional ad for their dog food brand Kismet. The short clip starts with the mom of four and her husband adding extra flavor to their dog’s meal by sprinkling on Shakers, a seasoning from their dog food brand. Legend goes on to pick up their pet from the floor and place her on the kitchen counter so she can dig into her food.

Some fans shared their disgust in the comments.

One person said, “John and Chrissy get the dog off the counter so cringe.”

Another added, “Putting a dog on the counter is unhygienic.”

But it seems the couple will continue on going unbothered when it comes to how they get down in the kitchen.