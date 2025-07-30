‘Get Out of the Truck! Come On!’: White Man Challenges Black Amazon Driver to a Fight, Throws the First Punch Then Gets More Than What He Bargained for, Video Shows

A driver on a country lane rampaged against a Black Amazon worker driving a delivery truck in what appears to be a road rage incident gone haywire.

Video footage shot by an onlooker captured a heated argument between two unidentified men, which escalated quickly when the white man threw the first punch, knocking the Amazon worker to the ground. But the man who was attacked had a secret weapon: his delivery assistant, who suddenly emerged from the truck and joined the fight.

“I did not see the left hooks coming from the helper,” wrote one surprised viewer on TikTok. “Give that helper a raise.”

A video screenshot shows a fight between Amazon workers and angry driver. (TikTok/Trevor.Pene)

The dramatic dispute seemingly began after the local resident blocked the Black driver with his vehicle and approached, yelling, “Get out of the truck. Come on… I dare you to get out the f**king truck! I came here to tell you to f**king slow down!”

According to the video, the street appeared too narrow for both trucks to pass each other, and some TikTok users speculated in the comments section that they might have “played chicken” to see who passed first. Others speculated that the resident’s children were playing in his nearby front yard, and the truck was driving too fast, though nothing has been confirmed. The poster of the video, Trevor Pene, did not include the backstory to the confrontation.

After telling the Amazon driver to “be a man,” the foul-mouthed resident threatened to report him to his workplace.

“Get out of the f**king car. I’m calling your job. I’m calling,” he screamed. The driver had his door shut at this point, but upon hearing the threat, he re-engaged in the argument, yelling “I don’t give a motherf**k,” telling the man “your mama’s a b**ch” and to “move your ass.”

Within seconds, the white man was in the Amazon worker’s face and began swinging wildly, as he straddled him on the ground and punched away. Enter the Amazon driver’s assistant, who no one saw coming.

“The second guy’s left-hand jabs hit like my grandma’s whoopins: sporadic, sharp, and full of flashbacks,” said a commenter on Instagram.

Another joked on TikTok, “Dude thought it was just Amazon, didn’t know it was Prime,” followed by, “Not one person on here complaining about their Amazon packages being late.” The video also sparked several racist comments, including references to Waffle House and gibes such as “they can’t never fight one-on-one.”

When asked why the video cut off so abruptly, the poster, Trevor Pene, responded sarcastically in the comments, “Let him get jumped?.. sounds legit,” implying that he dropped the phone and joined the fight — but no follow-up on the incident has been posted.

For now, viewers are dismayed over yet another Black delivery person getting harassed or assaulted at work: “Everyday they are messing with people smh, why can’t the man just do his job.”