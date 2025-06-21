‘He Claims to Have a Delivery’: White New York Man Tussles with Black Delivery Person In Residential Lobby While His Young Son Watches Because He ‘Refused to Show Anything’ In Viral Video

In a scene that is becoming too familiar, a Black delivery person was arrested while simply trying to do his job.

A worker who remains anonymous was attempting to deliver food to the lobby of a New York apartment building, when he was forcibly blocked from entering the premises by a white resident who was with his young son.

The resident, identified as Daniel Levy by internet sleuths, called 911 to report the shocked worker, who pulled out his phone to document what was going down.

New York man identified as Daniel Levy by internet sleuths is seen in viral video blocking Black man from entering building. (Credit: ninjapov00/Tiktok Video Screengrab)

Unfortunately, the Black delivery person claimed police brushed off his videos, disregarded his story — including a bag full of food — and proceeded to book him at the urging of the frantic resident. He ultimately lost his job, and started a modest GoFundMe to help cover lost wages.

“Please help, as I got falsely arrested and looking for a new job,” it read. “I was doing deliveries and was unjustly arrested. Hopefully I will be able to find another job and get back on my feet soon, your donations mean the most to me & I appreciate you all.”

For many, TikTok is a place to share videos and lighthearted posts, but it’s increasingly becoming the last resort for justice. After posting the encounter in mid-June, the two videos he filmed of the interaction had nearly 5 million combined views, with thousands of commenters engaged in a heated debate over racial profiling.

In the videos, Levy blocked the camera with one hand while he held his cellphone with the other, speaking to police. “He claims to have a delivery… but he’s refusing to show anything,” the Propel Pro CEO told a 911 dispatcher before answering a few questions. “I don’t know if he’s impersonating but I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt,” he said. Meanwhile, his young son stood behind him looking bewildered, as the two men tussled over the apartment building’s front door.

“All I asked was that he showed that he’s allowed in the building. We have our packages getting stolen every single day. He’s refusing to show anything,” he told the cops in the second video.

@ninjapov00 To the persons food in the purple bag I wasn’t able deliver because of this ! I got arrested hopefully you get your refund ♬ original sound – user7600226504837

“The white fatigue is so real,” exclaimed one commenter. “Giving him the benefit of a doubt” when he’s on the phone with 911?” asked another.

In the comments, many others shared their own horror stories. “Why do they think they own the buildings they live in??? This happened to me with an old yt man after I had been living in the building for 2 years he said he had never seen me and I needed to show him my key.. I did not lol,” wrote one person.

With an increase in threatening and racist customers, delivery workers now know to keep their phones at the ready to document trouble when it arises, or risk facing disciplinary action or even termination, like the case here. But even with video evidence, not everyone was in agreement, and a debate over personal security raged in the comments.

“Everyone saying racism but I just see a guy not waiting someone to come into his building, y’all really just jumped to conclusions so quick off a small clip, crazy,” wrote one.

“Delivery guy 100% in the wrong. Any apartment or condo dwelling person who cares about their safety and security does not let strangers into the building. full stop,” said another.

But the vast majority of viewers sided with the worker, pointing out the lobby is a shared space:

“’Holding ‘my’ door open.’ You see how that doesn’t reflect the truth? Like this man is at his home holding the door to his home open which is completely different than he’s holding the door to the building open because he’s delivering something.”

In a testament to his work ethic, the delivery person posted an update in the comments, confirming that “the customer for this delivery ended up coming down and was able to retrieve her delivery.” But the story did not end so well for him: “shortly after, cops arrived took his side of the story, rejected my video and booked me.”