‘I Don’t Like N—–s On My Property!’: Racist ‘Karen’ Goes on Unhinged Tirade Against Amazon Delivery Driver In Viral Video

A female Amazon customer’s outlandish tantrum has Reddit users buzzing.

The screaming Karen’s diatribe got progressively worse, ending with a racist crescendo that’s sure to haunt her for years.

A video screenshot of a woman going on a racist tirade against an Amazon delivery driver. (Tiktok/coconutwheelie)

The video starts with the woman being informed by the Amazon van driver that he can’t hand off her package because she hasn’t given him the right one-time password code necessary to complete the delivery.

“I gave you the code they gave me when I ordered my perfume,” she yells, complaining that she’s paid twice for the package being delivered.

Irate that he won’t hand it over, she tells him she’s calling the cops.

“There’s no reason I’d need to take this back,” he said. “I don’t want to put this back into the van. I’d give this to you if I could.”

The driver complains about how much time this is taking.

“I’ll take your whole f*****g day,” she says as he records her.

“Take a f*****g picture, you scumbag piece of sh-t,” she adds, getting into his face.

At this point, her companion intercedes.

“Hey, settle down,” he tells her.

“I want my f***ing package,” she responds.

The woman’s companion tells the driver, “It’s my Christmas gift to her, so I should be upset, you know what I mean.”

The driver tells the woman he’d like to give her the perfume.

“I wish I could’ve delivered this,” he tells her. “I don’t like returning packages. But now I’m stuck in a situation because of a very hostile customer that I’m going to have to report.”

“I am very hostile,” she growls. “Yes, I am. Absolutely.”

After the driver asks her if she’s going to hit him, she tells him to get off her property. And then, she makes like Jim Crow.

“Get off my f*****g property now because I don’t like n—ers on my property,” she says, walking away.

“Hey, shut up!” her companion tells her.

“OK, there it is,” the driver says. “Really? I’ve been waiting for that.”

“Good!” she said.

“Have a good one,” the driver said.

The video was posted from the account coconutwheelie in the Reddit group /AmazonDSPDrivers. It already has more than 2,000 shares and has generated around 700 comments. While a few people said the driver should’ve just given her the package, there was little support for the racist customer.

“Fr watched this multiple times and that’s my only response. No one should have to deal with this especially when it’s almost 2025. Seems like OP is far too used to this… really sucks,” commented one user.

Another user complimented the driver on his poise, saying, “You handled that with absolute grace my man. Good job keeping a cool head because her face deserved to meet pavement.”

Coconutwheelie said he recorded the encounter because if he didn’t, “no one would believe me, and I wouldn’t have proof to get her blacklisted.”