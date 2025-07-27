‘Hello! It’s Us!’: Trump Voters Getting ‘Screwed’ After Flood Aid Denied for Rural Maryland While GOP States Get Millions; Black Governor Told Emergency Relief Is ‘Not Warranted’

President Donald Trump has denied Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s request for disaster relief after massive flooding in the western part of the state in May. At the same time though he approved recovery funds for Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Moore requested almost $16 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help devastated Allegany and Garrett counties after historic flash flooding damaged more than 200 homes and businesses when extreme weather struck the region on May 12. The deluge pushed Georges Creek to a historic high of 12.4 feet.

The flooding also damaged roads, bridges, public utilities, sewer systems and drinking water supplies in several western Maryland towns, according to the Maryland Reporter.

A state official told the Reporter that the federal response was delivered in “just a basic letter that said you were denied.” At the same time Trump took to social media earlier this week to brag that FEMA had approved millions of dollars in assistance to West Virginia, which was hit by tornadoes and flooding in June.

“It’s definitely a gut punch and it hurts,” Republican state Sen. Mike McKay told Maryland Matters.

In a video posted to his personal X account, Moore said FEMA has a “long standing set of criteria” on making these decisions and he believes Maryland met all of them. However, along with the denial, the government agency also said assistance was “not warranted.”

Damage estimates after the disaster approached $80 million, Moore said in a statement, with damaged infrastructure pushing the total to $90 million. After insurance claims and FEMA approval of some claims, the total estimate for damages was reduced to $15.8 million, well above the threshold for FEMA recovery help.

“These communities demonstrated a clear need through FEMA’s own process, and Maryland will appeal the decision to seek all available resources to support the recovery efforts,” Moore said.

He also praised Gov. Moore’s response to the disaster, saying “the governor has just hit a home run for the attention to this natural disaster that we had, including letting us know as soon as they got the [FEMA denial] letter.”

Maryland Democrats Sens. Chris Van Holland and Angela Alsobrooks and state Rep. April McClain Delaney issued a joint statement after the Trump administration denied the claim.

“Two months after flash flooding tore through these communities, they are still in need of support to repair public schools and libraries that were inundated, roads and bridges that were washed out, and homes and businesses that were left severely damaged,” they said, according to Maryland Matters.

“Even though the cost of the damage in these two rural Maryland counties exceeds the threshold for federal assistance, the Administration is refusing to come to their aid,” they said. “We strongly urge the President to reconsider this decision and deliver federal resources to Allegany and Garrett Counties, so they are not forced to shoulder the burden of recovery on their own.”

Social media reaction was swift with users condemning the decision

“This is the way you want it MAGAts??? DonaldTrump is not a leader. He’s has a small child’s brain, running what was once a great country. His vision for America sucks,” JP Berksza said on X.

X user Nick Frisone said, “::looks at those ruby red counties in Western Maryland who voted for Trump and now getting screwed:: Enjoy.”

A Baltimore Banner reader put it this way. “In 2024, Trump took Allegany County by 40 points, and Garrett County by 54 points. Hope those voters are all writing letters and sending email and making calls to the White House — we are your loyal supporters and helped you win the election. Now you in turn help us. Never mind our Democrat gov; hello! It’s us! We need help over here.”

This X user wrote, “A true weaponization of the government for purely political purposes. No one can point out to trump that there are millions of red voters in states where he has denied aid?”

Moore and other state leaders said they plan to appeal FEMA’s decision.