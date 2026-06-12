‘Wild’: Florida Woman Accused Of Running Over Ducklings, Faces 55 Years in Prison

Wild is one word to describe the internet’s response after a woman pleaded not guilty to intentionally running over ducklings.

Beverly Sasberry, 64, is accused of running over 11 baby ducks. She is facing one count of aggravated animal cruelty for each duckling. She is also charged with reckless driving.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that the incident happened on April 25.

Florida woman Beverly Sasberry has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges after admitting to intentionally running over ducklings. (Photo: First Coast News)

A couple told deputies they saw a red Honda Accord purposely drive over a group of baby ducklings. The couple confronted the woman a few days later.

The woman admitted to the couple that she intentionally killed the ducks because they made a mess in her yard.

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Investigators added that Sasberry turned her car around to hit the animals multiple times.

Deputies identified the woman as Sasberry. She was also the registered owner of a red Honda Accord.

In court last Thursday, prosecutors stated that no plea deal was offered to Sasberry. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

People on the internet were quick to point out that Sasberry had already admitted to the crime.

“Ummm, you’re on film and pretty sure the initial reports said she admitted to it and said she would do it again before she got arrested,” Desiree Lozeau commented on Facebook.

“How are you not guilty? There’s video evidence,” Kayla FrenchConnect added.

“Pleading not guilty after admitting guilt, giving a ‘reason’ for her actions AND caught on video, is wild,” Shannon Durell wrote.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the department is investigating. They also told First Coast News that “residents asked the woman to stop, but she continued.”

If convicted, Sasberry could face up to 55 years in prison. She would also be placed on the state’s new animal cruelty registry.

Sasberry’s pre-trial hearing is set for June 25.