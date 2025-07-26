‘Which Part Is Factually Inaccurate?’: ‘Trump Scotland’ Is Trending for All the Wrong Reasons After Scottish Paper Calls Him What U.S. Papers Won’t and Protesters Take It Even Further

A Scottish newspaper is making headlines of its own for it’s big, bold front page Friday as President Donald Trump travels to the country to visit his golf course amid the continuing fallout in the U.S. from the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Hundreds of protesters greeted Trump’s arrival with chants of “No Trump!” while gathering outside his golf resort in Aberdeenshire. Some held signs that read “We don’t negotiate with fascists,” “South Park Was Right” and “Free Gaza,” and more.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House. (Getty Images)

Social media boiled over after The National published a large close-up shot of President Donald Trump’s eyes and bushy eyebrows right under its masthead with the blistering caption “CONVICTED US FELON TO ARRIVE IN SCOTLAND.” Underneath in smaller print the caption continued “Republican leader, who was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, will visit golf courses.”

The National’s front page has now gone viral, blowing up online, but the news outlet isn’t backing down.

In its own social media post, it acknowledged the cover may be shocking to some, especially to those in the MAGA world, but it’s standing by its reporting.

Today's front page 📰 Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland



Our front page has caused a stir online, prompting anger from Donald Trump's supporters. So, we want to ask: which part is factually inaccurate? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uzs6MBYHy7 — The National (@ScotNational) July 25, 2025

“Our front page has caused a stir online, prompting anger from Donald Trump’s supporters. So, we want to ask: which part is factually inaccurate?”

An X user named Tim answered Martha with a post showing a picture of Trump and Epstein together with the caption, “This your boy, Martha?”

“The kind of brutal journalism we need when dealing with corrupt and terrible politicians of our past, especially if they are trying to come back to power, as most do,” this X user said in support of The National.

Laura McCafee1 called Trump “Such an embarrassment.”

Trump supporters lashed out at Scotland as a whole.

This one didn’t hold back. “Scotland has its own problems. Filthy cities linked to governance issues: migrants, urban decay, poverty, homelessness, higher drug deaths in Europe, and failing education. The Scots need a Trump of their very own, but instead, they have Globalist overlords so they’re f$#ked.”

Just to recap a few of Trump’s criminal convictions. He was found guilty on state charges in New York of paying off a porn star to keep her quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign. He was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case.

HAPPENING NOW🚨: Thousands of protesters gather in Edinburg, Scotland to protest President Trump.



Signs: "Stop Trump" "8647" "South Park Was Right" "Free Gaza" etc pic.twitter.com/34dywHRZnX — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 26, 2025

A jury also found him liable in May of 2023 on civil charges of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered him to pay her $5 million. He lost his appeal in that case.

While overseas, Trump is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before heading to Scotland to visit both of his golf courses, Trump Turnberry and Trump International.