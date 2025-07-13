‘Why Are You So Miserable?’: Social Media Rushes to Chelsea Clinton’s Defense As She Refuses to Back Down from Megyn Kelly’s Attack On Disaster Relief Efforts In Texas

Something set off podcaster Megyn Kelly. The former Fox News star lashed out at Chelsea Clinton in a series of spiteful social media posts after Clinton posted a thread about disaster relief organizations working to help flood victims in central Texas.

The state is still reeling from catastrophic flooding over the Fourth of July holiday weekend that killed more than 120 people and left more than 170 others missing.

Megyn Kelly unleashes on Meghan Markle during a segment on “The Megyn Kelly Show” (Screenshot “The Megyn Kelly Show”)

The former first daughter started her thread simply with “members of the Clinton Global community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts.”

Clinton went on to list 14 nonprofits, including the American Red Cross and Americares, that are helping residents of flood-ravaged Kerr County, and the surrounding area get back on their feet. And she provided links to the organizations, not the Clinton Global Initiative.

Then of course the trolls came out to play, with X users posting on her thread, urging people to ignore Clinton’s list, accusing her family of stealing money, asking where the Clintons were during other natural disasters, and many others urging X users not to donate to any of Clinton’s preferred charities.

That’s when Kelly jumped in, boosting Clinton’s post. “The replies to this post are AMAZING,” a gleeful Kelly said.

Clinton actually responded to the spiteful post. “Hi Megyn – I’m sure any of the organizations I mentioned which are on the ground in Texas would welcome your support. I would be happy to put you in touch directly. We all need to support those impacted by the tragic floods in Kerr county and surrounding areas.”

Kelly responded, again, giving her a snide slap-down. “Chelsea, what we are seeing in the replies to your post is that while you love to play fake philanthropist, absolutely no one wants your family of grifters anywhere near those suffering in Texas, Haiti or anywhere else.”

And a poised Clinton again gave her a calm response: “Hi Megyn – we’re proud to partner with & support these organizations. I don’t receive a cent & never have from these or the Clinton Foundation. Supporting vital work in Texas matters most now. Hope you will highlight relief efforts on your X timeline – apologies if I missed them – & show.”

What happened to "now's not the time to politicize?"



She's not even pointing fingers of blame at anyone (like I am), she's literally just trying to help out in a bad situation. You have money AND a platform — you could put it to much better use than screeching at her, why not… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 11, 2025

“Chelsea Clinton is sharing how organizations working with Clinton Global are helping Texans but you’re sharing comments from trolls,” X user Craig Minassian accused Kelly as several X users came to Clinton’s defense.

Another wondered, “Megyn is a bad person… used to admire her… has she even posted about relief efforts or is she just trolling people?”

One user offered Kelly a solution, “What happened to “now’s not the time to politicize?” She’s not even pointing fingers of blame at anyone (like I am), she’s literally just trying to help out in a bad situation. You have money AND a platform — you could put it to much better use than screeching at her, why not team up with her? Why are you so miserable?”

Others went after Kelly’s snarky posts, too, pointing out the potential failure of the Trump administration to quickly mobilize federal assistance.

“While children were drowning and FEMA had its hands tied because of an order that blocked ANY spending over $100,000 without Kristi Noem’s express approval, Kristi Noem was doing a fashion show. Children died because Kristi Noem was busy doing a fashion show,” EverProactive wrote.

While children were drowning and FEMA had its hands tied because of an order that blocked ANY spending over $100,000 without Kristi Noem's express approval, Kristi Noem was doing a fashion show.



Children died because Kristi Noem was busy doing a fashion show. https://t.co/XcXLVbW3u5 pic.twitter.com/dnP3XODN9s — See you all on BlueSky or TikTok or YouTube. (@EverProactive) July 11, 2025

Noem is requiring her approval on all contracts and grants totaling more than $100,000 as a way to control costs, but CNN reported Thursday that may have slowed down the federal response to the floods.

Noem has insisted all week that federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, responded as intended.

“FEMA’s been deployed and we’re cutting through the paperwork of the old FEMA, streamlining it, much like your vision of how FEMA should operate and it’s been a much better response to help these families get through this terrible situation,” Noem said pandering to Trump during a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

But Trump has spent the first months of his presidency gutting federal agencies and laying off thousands of federal workers, including at FEMA and the National Weather Service, which was missing key positions in Texas when the flood struck.

Other news reports indicated just over 80 FEMA agents were in Texas by Saturday, more than a day after the Guadalupe River rose some 25 feet in a couple hours just before dawn Friday morning. That’s far fewer staffers than would normally deploy for a disaster of the magnitude that unfolded in central Texas. More than 300 arrived at the beginning of the week, days after the deadly tragedy.