‘Can’t Trust Anyone These Days’: Atlanta Mom Buying a Puppy and Navy Vet Selling a Watch End Up Ambushed Days Apart During Facebook Meetups

What should’ve been a celebration for a new member of the family turned into a nightmare for an Atlanta family.

Atlanta police are looking for a man who opened fire on a woman and her child during an arranged puppy sale.

Two Atlanta women end up facing gunfire during Facebook Marketplace meetups. (Photos: X/Fox 5)

Officers were called to a home on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. When they arrived, a woman said she had been robbed and shot at while trying to buy the dog.

Investigators confirmed no one was hurt.

In surveillance video shared by WAGA, a man can be seen walking up to a white car parked on the side of the road. You can see him holding what appears to be a weapon in one hand and a bag in the other.

Wild’: Florida Woman Accused Of Running Over Ducklings, Faces 55 Years in Prison

White Man Hurls Slurs at Black Family Reunion. When They Refuse to Stop Having Fun, He Returns with a Gun, But They Fire Back

There’s a woman following him in the video as passersby run around her. She is yelling something at him as he gets into the car and drives away.

The woman told police she and her child were sitting in her car when the man met them to sell a puppy. While she was holding the puppy, another man ran up to her, grabbed the dog, and ran away.

Police said the man who was selling the puppy became irate, pulled out a firearm, and opened fire on the woman’s vehicle.

It’s unclear if the two men were working together.

“He said,’ Why did you give him my dog? And I said,’ I don’t know him. I don’t know if them is your peoples,'” the mother recalled.

The woman said the man then snatched her purse and drove away in a White Nissan Altima. He later returned it.

Officers confirmed they recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

Warnings Against Meeting Sellers in Private

Many people online said the woman should’ve met the man at a police department for her safety.

“Never meet up to buy something from a stranger unless it’s near a police department,” Curtis Drake wrote on Facebook.

“Stop thinking that some sketchy ‘bargain price’ offered by a stranger is worth whatever dollars you might save,” Camille Chasteen added.

“I tell you if I were going to sell something on the internet, I would go right next to a police department. It’s a shame you can’t trust anyone these days,” Rita Powell commented.

When meeting up to buy an item from an online marketplace, it’s always best to prioritize safety. Also, make sure to verify the product before handing over payment.

Atlanta police suggest picking a safe spot. Meet at a busy, well-lit public location. Also, never go alone. Take a trusted friend or family member with you.

Many online platforms, like Facebook Help Center, allow you to share your meeting plan directly in the app.

Most importantly, don’t invite a stranger to your house, and avoid going to theirs.It’s unclear how much money the man stole from the victim.

Second woman shot

Atlanta Police are also investigating a similar incident this week.

A Navy veteran says a man shot her in the face during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Atlanta after he allegedly tried to steal a $1,200 luxury watch she was selling Wednesday night.

Zariyona Rowe arranged to meet a man who expressed interest in buying the watch through Facebook Marketplace. But Rowe said the deal quickly turned into a robbery.

According to Rowe, the man arrived wearing a mask and asked to inspect the watch with a diamond tester.

Navy Veteran Shot During Facebook Marketplace Meetup

Navy Veteran Shot During Facebook Marketplace MeetupNavy veteran Zariyona Rowe was shot in the face during a violent Facebook Marketplace robbery in Atlanta. The incident took place on the night of June 3, 2026, in the 500… pic.twitter.com/6YvKZOZMY4 — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) June 9, 2026

“I reached over, grabbed the diamond tester. I turned back, he pulls out a gun and says give me the watch, or I’m going to kill you,” Rowe recalled.

Rowe said she tried to defend herself by reaching for her own firearm. The suspect allegedly opened fire as soon as he noticed her movement, striking her in the face.

Despite her injuries, Rowe managed to jump into her vehicle and flee.

As she sped away, she crashed into three parked cars, heavily damaging two of them. She eventually reached a nearby gas station, where she called for help.

Atlanta police officers and emergency crews responded to the scene and transported Rowe to a local hospital. Authorities said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No Arrests Announced

Police have not identified the masked gunman or announced any arrests.

Investigators have not said whether surveillance cameras captured the suspect or his getaway route after the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Victim Shares Warning After Surviving Shooting

Rowe is now recovering and says she narrowly avoided far more serious injuries.

“The bullet went in above my jaw,” she said. “I have a fracture in my jaw, and it passed through my nasal cavity, so it missed everything major.”

The Navy veteran said she regrets agreeing to meet the buyer at night and outside of a public location.

She said she normally conducts online sales in highly visible areas, including police stations and busy retail parking lots.

“Usually I meet people at a police station, Walmart, or somewhere public where people can see me,” Rowe said. “My lesson is to make sure you’re somewhere visible and not meeting people at night.”

Rowe said she is sharing her story to warn others who use Facebook Marketplace and other online selling platforms to take extra precautions when meeting strangers.