‘She Has Gotten Much Thinner’: Shocking Images of Zoe Kravitz In New Photos Has Fans Zooming In on Her Legs

A recent photo of Zoë Kravitz having what seems to be a casual outing is igniting concerns for her well-being.

The actress was spotted leaving The Bowery Hotel in New York City on Friday, July 18, wearing an understated outfit while sipping some iced coffee.

Sporting a red oversized shirt with the words “Black History Month” on it in bold black letters, she paired black athletic shorts with it and a pair of black short heels. But it seems the baggy clothes made Kravitz appear thinner than her usual petite frame.

Zoe Kravitz makes fans go into a frenzy, claiming she lost too much weight. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Other photos taken of Kravitz in the city showed her wearing the same red shirt with black baggy pants. She also had on a black hat and a black pair of shades. As effortless as the outfit appeared, according to a few fashion outlets, the look was put together by her new stylist, Danielle Goldberg.

Apparently, this was Goldberg’s first time working with Kravitz, but she has other prominent figures among her clientele. She dresses actresses like Margaret Qualley, Jodie Comer, Ayo Edibiri, model Emily Ratajkowski and even Solange.

Pop culture Instagram page Deux Moi shared the photos of Kravitz’s look, where fans expressed their concerns over her size in the comments.

One person said, “Wow, baby girl has lost a noticeable amount of weight.”

Two other observers wrote, “Too thin” and “Malnourished.. Sad.”

Others came to her defense by taking the position that there is nothing wrong with her current weight.

“Look at her mother.. this lady is naturally small. Great genetics. Please stop with the comments about her body,” said one person.

Another said, “I’m about to do two things I hate—comment on bodies and give men power but I can’t help it because it is a noticeable pattern. She has gotten much thinner after her breakup. She also has mostly disappeared from public — not attending some events that for her are a given, like the Met. But now she has a movie to promote. I hope she comes outside more but is also feeling well.”

Another commenter expressing the same sentiments said, “She has always been petite and small frame. She looks gorgeous, just like her mother. Channing fumbled.”

Kravitz was previously engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023 after starting their romance in 2021. Tatum was the star of Kravitz’s directorial debut film “Blink Twice,” which was released in 2024. They split up that same year in October.

As for her body type, the “Kimi” star has always been a slim woman. Many would say she inherited that from her mother, “The Cosby Show” alum Lisa Bonet.

The mother-daughter duo have often drawn comments about how much Kravitz resembles Bonet — from their shared love of long locs and microbraids to their signature boho-inspired style. Still, Kravitz has since branched out, experimenting with fashion far beyond the boho aesthetic.

As for her father, if the last name wasn’t revealing enough, her dad is Grammy award-winning singer Lenny Kravitz. The “Fly Away” singer doesn’t have a huge build either, but he has more of a lean muscular body.

But Kravitz has gone on cleanses before. Back in 2014, she talked about her process of preparing to play a character suffering from anorexia and bulimia in the film “The Road Within.”

To drop the 20 pounds for the role, she told Us Weekly, “I ended up drinking clay because it cleans out your body and fills you up. I was eating like a Mason jar of pureed vegetables a day and running. Though it seemed to do the trick, Kravitz was sure to emphasize to other people to not do the cleanse. She called it “awful” and said she would “never encourage anyone” to do it.