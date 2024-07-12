Lenny Kravitz Strips Down to His Birthday Suit in New Photos Weeks After Ice-T Called Him ‘Weird’ Over 9-Year Celibacy

Lenny Kravitz knows how to get a crowd going and sometimes without uttering a single word. New photos of the rock star did just that when he stripped down to his birthday suit and ignited fans’ unrequited desires to intimately know him.

The 60-year-old musician was photographed in a bubble bath wearing sunglasses and reading a magazine and holding a mug.

The July 12 post was captioned “Buongiorno,” which is Italian for good morning. It was a good day indeed for followers greeted by the “American Woman” artist.

“He can get that “Coming to America” treatment,” a fan wrote when the images were spread on Instagram. Someone else jonesing for him stated, “I would Lenny his Kravitz.”

But it did not take long for the comments to pivot into compliments about the entertainer having tapped into the mythical fountain of youth. As some speculated, it is not what he consumes or bathes himself in, but instead what he has been abstaining from that may be his secret anti-aging hack.

“He recently mentioned that he is celibate. I believe that had a lot to do with him still looking this good and healthy,” a commentor explained. Another quipped, “With all these women thirst comments I now know why he revealed he lives a celibate life.”

Lenny Kravitz’s bubble bath photos send fans into a frenzy weeks after he revealed his nine-year celibacy. (Photos: @lennykravitz/Instagram)

The act of discipline was a shock to many, including rapper Ice-T, who openly criticized Kravitz. He tweeted that his account was not for those who could go years without sex, writing, “Hey…. If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yers without sex… You’re following the wrong page.”

Doubling down in a subsequent tweet, he said, “S—t’s Weird to me…. I love to F—k. A lot.”

Still, onlookers welcomed the rock star’s bathroom photo shoot as an invitation to indulge their wild fantasies. “I feel like he wants to break that celibacy thing,” a female fan wrote.

Kravitz made the disclosure about his sex life, or lack thereof, in a May interview with The Guardian. He explained that after marrying actress Lisa Bonet in 1987, he gave in to fleeting temptations and became adulterous.

The couple would divorce in 1993 after welcoming a child together, daughter Zoe. He said that, to his own disapproval, he was a player for years. When his last serious relationship ended nearly a decade ago, he made a spiritual decision to become celibate until he met the right woman.

Lenny on Still Loving Lisa Bonet:



“The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life… It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul, or my spirit.” https://t.co/VSYmDweepo pic.twitter.com/idhMMcqg8Y — xoNecole (@xonecole) April 10, 2024

May is also when Oprah’s friend Gayle King seemingly shot her shot at Kravitz following a confidence boost from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

She made the “American Woman” artist laugh during their interview, she asked him, “Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her ass if she is?”

Hoping King saw Lenny’s bathtub photos, one observer said, “Has anyone checked on Gayle King?” Another wrote, “Who took the picture, and can she fight? Asking for Auntie Gayle.”

In the midst of Kravitz turning heads with the bubbly imagery, socialite Angela Simmons also became a hot topic. She recently shared images from a photo shoot promoting her fried Oreo collaboration with Slutty Vegan.

“How Angela thought she looked wit all them cookies in the tub,” read a comment comparing the posts. The provocative marketing scheme saw the 36-year-old posed in a tub filled with the black and white cookies. The move was slammed for being the opposite of the sweet treat — tasteless.

Oreos trending because of Angela Simmons. This is not what Rev Run meant for it to turn into when he gave his words of wisdom Angela Simmons…. Lmfaoooo😆#AngelaSimmons #RevRun #MTV#RunsHouse #YoGotti #HipHop pic.twitter.com/DLHoOU6teK — Chris (@RealDealChris) July 9, 2024

And a handful more comments about Kravitz suggested that “HE SEE LISA DIVORCE IS FINALIZED.” Bonet was married to actor Jason Momoa. Their divorce was finalized on July 9, four years after they separated.

Kravitz has consistently spoken of his eternal love for his ex-wife, though he has not expressed an interest in giving their romance a second chance.