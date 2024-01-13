Jason Momoa Reveals He’s Been ‘On the Roam’ with ‘No Home’ Amid Reports Divorce from Lisa Bonet Has Been Settled

Jason Momoa, who reportedly resolved his divorce from “The Cosby Show” actress Lisa Bonet this week, says he’s been living on the road. Momoa’s life on the road is being documented in the new MAX series “On the Roam.”

The 44-year-old “Aquaman” actor told “Entertainment Tonight” that he currently doesn’t “have a home.” People magazine reports his divorce was finalized just one day after Bonet, 56, filed on Jan. 8, but their union won’t be legally dissolved until July 9.

Jason Momoa attends Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Slumberland” at AMC Century City 15 on Nov. 9, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Momoa told the outlet that his new docuseries follows him as he travels through the country for inspiration while visiting craftsmen who are creating art on vintage bikes, choppers, instruments, and more. He also noted that he was without a home while he traveled and was living on the road. Momoa will also star in the film adaptation of the popular video game Minecraft, which is reportedly shooting in New Zealand.

“Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” Momoa told “ET” anchor Kevin Frazier. “I live on the road. So, I’m down to New Zealand to start ‘Minecraft.’ I hope everyone loves it.”

“I’m always in these weird places,” he added, noting that fans are sometimes shocked to see the movie star. “You’re gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?’ I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

Momoa said that his passion for artisanal works inspired him to create “On the Roam” to introduce an audience to the craftsmen he met on the road. In the trailer for the docuseries, Momoa said he is a natural roamer.

“I’m through and through just a roamer,” he said. “I love moving, hunting for places and moments, and every day has its little beauty, ‘wow,’ and you just got to have the right set of eyes. … One of the greatest things about being on the road is you get to meet those craftsman artists that are your inspirations.”

Bonet and Momoa began dating in 2005 before tying the knot in 2017. They separated on Oct. 7, 2020, exactly three years after they were married. The ex-couple share two children, 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet and Momoa agreed to no alimony for either party and joint custody of their children.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they wrote in a statement. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

Bonet also has a 35-year-old daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Momoa and the rock musician have a close friendship, and Kravitz even spoke out on Instagram following the announcement that Bonet and Momoa were parting ways, writing, “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

After fans speculated that Momoa and Bonet were getting back together back in 2022, he set the record straight during the Oscars on the Red Carpet with Access Hollywood. “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever.”

Momoa’s new docuseries premiers on Jan. 18.