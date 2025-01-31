‘Feel Like Betrayal’: Kevin Costner Reportedly Left In Shock After Learning from His Kids That His Ex-Wife Is Engaged to His Friend

Actor Kevin Costner feels “sucker punched” by the news that his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, recently got engaged to his friend and former neighbor Josh Connor.

On Jan. 26, Baumgartner accepted Connor’s proposal over dinner in Santa Barbara, according to the Daily Mail. It comes less than a year after Costner and Baumgartner finalized their divorce.

Kevin Costner felt blindsided after getting news about his ex-wife’s engagement to his former neighbor from their kids. (Photo: @kevincostner/Instagram)

An unnamed supposed source told the Daily Mail, “Kevin said he felt sucker punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal. He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like betrayal even after all this time.”

After nearly 20 years of marriage, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Two months later, Baumgartner was spotted vacationing in Hawaii with Connor.

Not only was Connor their neighbor at their family home, but “The Bodyguard” actor also considered the financier a friend.

“I’m fairly certain they were having an affair behind Kevin’s back,” one person replied to The Daily Mail’s report. “When he’s away working, they were playing.”

Another observer wrote, “His friend should be ashamed. A real man doesn’t wait on the sideline and takes his buddy’s ex wife. That’s low. It’s what men with no options do.”

Nevertheless, some believe Baumgartner owes her no explanation about the forthcoming changes in her life.

“She is under no obligation to send him a text or warning etc. They split up and moved on. Get over it,” wrote a commenter.

Following the engagement news, TMZ reported that Costner will continue to pay Baumgartner $63,000 a month in child support. The couple shares three children: Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14. He also handed over $1.5 million and was ordered to pay a year’s worth of her mortgage, which was written in their prenup.

The engagement took place mere days after Costner turned 70 on Jan. 18.

Reflecting on this, the source said, “He just celebrated his birthday, thank God they waited at least a week to make the announcement.”

On his special day, the actor shared a black and white photo of himself as a toddler wearing a cowboy outfit.

After thanking fans for their birthday wishes he wrote, “I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still. Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams,” referencing his Western drama series “Yellowstone.”

Earlier this month, Costner and Jennifer Lopez were spotted mingling in Aspen, Colorado, sparking dating rumors. However, sources say nothing romantic has developed. But it appears things haven’t progressed to the point of romance between the two.

In fact, the inside source said, “As far as dating, Kevin said it’s just not a priority right now. He said he’s not opposed to it and if it happens it happens.”

Costner has three other children with his previous wife, Cindy Silva. They are Annie Costner, 40, Lily Costner, 38 and Joe Costner, 37. He also has his son Liam Costner, 28, with his former partner Bridget Rooney.