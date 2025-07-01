‘They Let Themselves Go’: Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Vacation Pics Go Viral As Fans Zoom In Their Weight Gain

Retired American tennis legend Serena Williams, 43, traveled to Europe for a family trip with her husband and children.

Williams was photographed vacationing on a yacht off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia. She was joined by her 42-year-old spouse, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The wealthy, globe-trotting couple’s two daughters, 7-year-old Olympia and 1-year-old Adira, were also on the luxury boat docked in the Mediterranean Sea.

Fans have a lot to say about Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s bodies as they vacation in Europe. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

Williams had on a black bikini and green tank top. Ohanian hit the deck in black swimming trunks with his bare chest out. Pics of the pair generated mixed reactions online.

“Both put on a bit of weight,” wrote a Daily Mail reader about Ohanian and Williams. A second stated, “Those two need to get back in shape. They are too young to let themselves go like that.”

Similarly, someone wrote in the comment section, “As multimillionaires, they let themselves go… I’m sure they have a gym at home and private chefs… No excuse to being obese.” Additionally, one individual suggested, “Looks like Alexis needs to go on a diet.”

Doting mom Serena Williams soaks up the Sardinian sun on luxury yacht with husband Alexis Ohanian and family https://t.co/Q2HBgkfXyP — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) June 30, 2025

In contrast, a Williams and Ohanian defender fired back, “The comments about their bodies are vile. Do you realize that ad hominem attacks are the sign of a weak mind? Until you grasp that, you will not be happy in life.”

“People commenting she looks fat, flabby, with no muscle tone. She is now a mum running a business and retired from professional tennis, so does not have to keep a rigorous cross fitness/strength training plan. She looks healthy. As for the hubby, well, that’s another matter, but they both seem content,” expressed another commenter.

Ohanian got engaged to Williams in December 2016. Their first-born child, Olympia, arrived in September 2017. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and the technology entrepreneur officially tied the knot in November of that year.

Williams gave birth to their second daughter, Adira, in August 2023. Fast-forward to 2025, and the family of four spent time in France for the summer. Both Serena and Alexis documented the experience on their respective Instagram pages.

The Williams-Ohanian household has a combined 19.6 million followers on Instagram. Serena is in the lead with 18.1 million followers. Alexis has 923,000 followers on the platform, while Olympia adds another 630,000 followers to the family’s total.

On July 1, Serena shared a short clip of Olympia pulling up her mother’s skirt to cover the two-time French Open winner’s stomach as she was filming from a boat in front of a scenic landscape.

Williams shouted out her oldest daughter’s verified Instagram account in the caption, writing, “@OlympiaOhanian always keeping me in check! Someone please let her know it’s #summer?”

On June 30, Ohanian posted a recap from Cannes, France, on his Instagram page. Serena and Olympia appear in the video. Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Noah Lyles also made a cameo.

Ohanian’s caption read, “Another great Cannes Lions in the books. I caught up with old friends, met a few future legends, talked shop, and brought together some great dinners with a diverse range of leaders to show them what we believed will be the future of sport.”

The venture capitalist continued, “We’re all building something—and the right room can change everything. Grateful to bring in our leaders from Chelsea FC Women, ATHLOS, LAGC, and more.”

Ohanian led an ownership group to purchase the American professional soccer team Angel City Football Club. Plus, he launched Athlos, a women-focused track and field league. In May 2025, he acquired an 8-10 percent stake in the London-based Chelsea Football Club Women.

“As Founding Control Owner of Angel City FC, I’ve seen the opportunity to create and grow a worldwide brand within women’s football, and I’m confident Chelsea FC Women is the next global women’s sports brand,” said Ohanian.