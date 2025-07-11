‘That’s Jada Pinkett’s Son’: Fans Concerned Jaden Smith Is Going Through a ‘Crisis’ Like His Dad After Zooming on His Appearance In New Video

Jaden Smith, 27, stepped out in Calabasas, Los Angeles in a polarizing outfit that has the internet talking.

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was seen wearing a large white t-shirt and oversized black shorts, with his striped boxer briefs visible underneath.

In addition, the former child actor rocked a black snapback cap decorated with oversized pearls. He finished the look off with a Supreme belt, white socks, and black loafers.

Jaden Smith’s 1990s-esque clothing choice has ignited a heated conversation on the internet. (Photo credit: @c.syresmith/Instagram)

Comedian Aries Spears took issue with Jaden’s outfit and expressed his frustration on social media.

“Listen, y’all can call me whatever [you] want, this dude is the biggest [clown] on the planet!” Spears wrote in the caption for a video of Jaden shared by the Whoopsee TikTok page. “Even if I came from money as a child, my parents would not allow me to look like that. The sagging is just stupid.”

Social media users had plenty to say about Jaden’s outfit — with some slamming him, while others came to his defense.

“This can’t be the same kid Jackie Chan was teaching,” read one top comment, referring to Jaden’s co-star who played Mr. Han in the martial arts movie “The Karate Kid” from 2010.

“Bro sagging with church shoes on,” joked one Instagram user. An enraged commenter wrote, “The belt not even being used actually makes me mad.”

One critic pointed the finger at Will and Jada, writing, “Thats @jadapinkettsmith kid.” Another person added, “Like father, like son.”

Another said, “Him and his dad going through midlife crisis. Looks stupid with those shorts sagging and dumb ass shoes.”

Many suggested Jaden’s behavior is part of a larger pattern, with one user comparing it to how Rich kids say hello to each other.

Spears caught heat, too. One fan of the “Icon” rapper fired back, “Y’all hating on that brother. Stop it.”

Another defender focused on 1990s and 2000s-era fashion by posting, “20-25 years ago, everyone was sagging, lol.”

All The Weird Shit You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal, So Now Sometimes I Try To Act Weird On Purpose So Yall Think It’s On Purpose, But At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan. — Jaden (@jaden) October 20, 2024

Jaden’s parent first connected in the 1990s. Will and Jada met on the set of the classic television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which ran from 1990 to 1996.

Will rose to A-list status as the lead character of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom. At the same time, Jada was establishing herself with roles in “A Different World” and “Set It Off.”

Jada and Will got married on December 31, 1997. Jaden was born in 1998. He turned 27 on July 8. His younger sister, singer Willow Smith, arrived on October 31, 2000.

Since tying the knot, Will and Jada have faced countless rumors about the state of their relationship. Jada eventually revealed they are still officially married but began living separate lives in 2016.

The kids’ upbringing was admittedly unconventional but Jaden’s recent behavior in Paris with a friend has begun to spark concern.

Besides being the offspring of two rich Hollywood insiders, their parents chose a child-rearing strategy that Will has reflectively cautioned against after Jaden and Willow became adults.

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children, and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it,” a laughing Will warned on the British radio show “Heart Breakfast” in June 2025.

While fans quarrelled over Jaden’s offbeat fashion sense, his dad has remained a lightning rod topic online as well. A recent public appearance led to concerns that Will is experiencing a “mid-life crisis.”

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist from Philadelphia performed his new single “Girls” outside in London, surrounded by a mostly motionless large crowd of spectators.

A music video for the pop-rap record dropped in June. The release of the woman-filled visuals led to more accusations that Will’s self-described “bad marriage for life” with Jada has him wanting to relive his youth.