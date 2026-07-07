‘Done with Their Entanglements’: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Back Under One Roof After Yearslong Split — and Fans Think They Know Why

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been on rocky terms for years, leaving their longtime fans to pick sides.

Following confirmation of their misalignment and entanglements, the two went their separate ways, quietly at first.

But now it seems the Smiths are in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly have moved back in together after living in separate houses. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jada said in 2023 she and Will had been living in separate homes since 2016 — one year after she had an affair with August Alsina.

The couple kept the public in the dark for a while until a September 2025 reunion for the first time in 10 months to celebrate Pinkett Smith’s birthday.

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In January of this year, the Smith family visited Paris to attend their son Jaden Smith’s debut as the first creative director of Christian Louboutin.

They returned to Paris last month along with their daughter, Willow Smith, for Jaden’s Fall/Winter show with the luxury brand.

Everyone was all smiles, dressed in black, as Pinkett Smith was seen looping her arm with her husband’s.

On a brighter note, all the drama seems to be in the past for Will and Jada.

On July 6, People magazine reported it was told by an insider it didn’t name that the Smiths are back living under one roof to mend their marriage.

“Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” the purported source said. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”

For the Fourth of July, Smith performed with The Roots in Philadelphia, and his wife attended in support.

One fan who was supportive of the news that they were living together again wrote, “Good for them!”

Another person typed, “It’s beautiful to see families stay together.” Some suspected Smith and Jada chose to restore their union after the damage for one reason, noting, “They were done with their entanglements.”

The comment was a reference to a viral moment in 2020. Pinkett Smith brought herself to “The Red Table Talk” to explain how Jaden Smith’s friend, Alsina, got close with their family.

She admitted the two began an “entanglement” after Alsina sought help from the family amid his autoimmune disease.

Though the public slammed Jada for stepping out on Will and constantly bringing up her friendship with the late Tupac Shakur, Will’s extramarital affairs didn’t get as much heat.

In a 2021 GQ interview promoting his memoir “Will,” the writer, Wesley Lowery, revealed that Smith “delicately explained” to him that Jada wasn’t “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships.”

The next year, Smith came to Jada’s defense. He slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars for comparing Jada’s look to Demi Moore’s buzz cut in 1997’s “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith claims she has suffered from alopecia since 2018.

In a 2023 CBS Mornings interview, she said, “I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife. And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side always.”

Smith’s blow earned him a 10-year ban from the awards show.

Fast-forward to September 2024, and Pinkett Smith was seen with a mystery man whose identity was never revealed.

The Instagram carousel post shows her riding on a jet ski with an unidentified man with locs.

Upping the game a little, the “Hitch” star returned to the mic to release new music and his first album in 20 years.

Smith teamed up with Spanish singer India Martínez for their “First Love” collaboration. The duo performed the song during a PDA-filled performance at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in February 2025.

“Based On A True Story” was released in March 2025. He took the album on tour in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Smith addressed the backlash about his and Jada’s complicated relationship and other subjects.

On “Pretty Girls,” Smith raps about admiring the beauty of multicultural women. This led many to suspect that there was more to his and Martinez’s relationship than friendship.

The next month, Martinez posted a carousel featuring flirty photos and videos of her with Smith.

Nothing was confirmed at the time; therefore, it’s unclear whether there is any truth to the romantic rumors.

But all that seems to be known is that Will and Jada truly have no plans of divorcing anytime soon.