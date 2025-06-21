‘Will Wants Jada’s Attention’: Will Smith’s London Performance Stirs ‘Midlife Crisis’ Claims as Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Distances Herself from Hollywood Scene

Will Smith is drawing concern after his recent outdoor concert went viral.

Years after his debacle at the Oscars, the award-winning entertainer has been turning back to his original creative art form: music. Smith released his first album in 20 years, “Based on a True Story,” in March.

However, fans grew concerned after resurfaced clips from his June 11 outing in London went viral, with many noting that something seemed off about Smith.

Will Smith’s London performance has fans concerned about his health and his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. (Photos: @willsmith; @lightslensmedia; @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” surprised Londoners by popping up at King’s Cross Station to perform alongside local DJ AG Online. While there, he performed his then-unreleased single, “Pretty Girls,” in an attempt to build buzz ahead of its June 13 drop. But instead of generating excitement, the appearance in footage circulating online left fans questioning his well-being. Dressed in a white shirt, a red leather coat and red pants, Smith bounced along and rapped to the popping beat.

But another angle from his performance that began circulating on X on June 20, showed Smith appearing out of breath, and his energy seemed forced as he tried to keep up with the song. At one point, he looks out into the crowd and raps, “I’m bout to do some investing. Spend it on you and your bestie. You and your twin on your jet ski. I’ll change your life if you let me.”

From there, he went straight into the chorus chanting the simple and repetitive hook, “Girls. I like pretty girls.”

I think Will Smith is having a mid-life crisis. He's performing a new song in the middle of the street in LONDON. No energy, no response, Nada!



Will should have performed a Coachella. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rVDqzJdxfs — Cornbread Mafioso 🖕🏾 (@Soulful1865) June 19, 2025

Midway through the video, Rita Ora — set to perform next — playfully posed behind Smith until he noticed her. “Ayee!” he shouted into the crowd when he saw her.

After a quick hug, Smith dived back into the chorus before pausing to say, “That’s crazy. See, that’s how that song work. You just put it on, they just show up.” The clip ends with the two vibing to the beat.

One X user who posted the clip wrote, “Does Will sound healthy?” as the caption.

Focusing on the crowd’s reaction, one person said, “Nobody dancing along, nobody even looks happy. They are either paid to be there, or were just hoping to see a celebrity and were disappointed with the result of the show.”

Many wondered if the 56-year-old was having a “midlife crisis” of some sort following consistent rumors about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

A third person posted, “While I don’t like this song and could think it’s cringe, it’s good to see Will Smith singing again and doing his own thing independent from Jada. I’m happy for him.”

A fourth wrote, “The fact that Will Smith wants Jada’s attention and likes so bad, he will literally go out in public and do something as unnecessary and moronic as this is crazyyyy. Not him becoming an -ick instead of her partner pick…”

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are ‘staying together forever’ after marriage bombshells https://t.co/rwOwhvzHFb pic.twitter.com/w5W9jxZwOo — Page Six (@PageSix) November 28, 2023

Smith has been married to Pinkett Smith since 1997. Many revered their relationship in the first half, but in the past several years the pair’s dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to judge.

When Jada Pinkett Smith hosted her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow, she shared shocking revelations about her marriage that turned many fans away.

Typically, the trio would bring on guests to open up about their life or family secrets. But in 2020, Jada brought herself to the table and admitted to an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina to her husband.

Though she and Will clarified they were separated at the time, she still faces backlash online. She later revealed she never wanted to marry Will and, in 2023, disclosed they had been living separate lives since 2016.

Since “Red Table Talk” was canceled in 2023, Jada has largely stepped out of the spotlight, with only occasional appearances. Her last Instagram post, shared on Feb. 7, was a quote: “Your worth is not up for debate.”

As for when the two were last seen publicly together, the Smiths were seen last November in Calabasas leaving Crossroads Kitchen. It appears based on the photos that they were having dinner with mental health podcast host Jay Shetty, who was spotted exiting the restaurant behind the couple.