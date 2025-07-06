‘What Happened to the Boy?’: Fans Call Out Jaden Smith’s ‘Confusing’ Transformation After Childhood Interview Resurfaces Following Dad Will Smith’s Parenting Confession

Fans of Jaden Smith were hit with a wave of nostalgia after an interview of the then 11-year-old actor on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” resurfaced.

However, the warm and fuzzy feelings quickly turned into concern after many began to see the troubling contrasts between Smith then and him now at 26 years old. The 2008 interview clip featured Smith sharing hilarious stories about growing up with two of the world’s biggest stars as parents.

Jaden Smith’s childhood interviews resurface after dad Will Smith criticized his and Jada Pinkett Smith’s parenting. (Photos: @c.syresmith/Instagram; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

He recalled his father, Will Smith, joking with him about not being able to afford orange juice while working together on their 2006 movie “The Pursuit of Happyness.” He then admitted that he, along with his mother Jada Pinkett Smith and his sister, Willow, would watch his father’s classic sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” every night.

“It’s quite sad,” Jaden said, causing DeGeneres and the audience to break into laughter.

He also claimed his parents weren’t strict but required him to be polite after the host remembered when he greeted her as “Ms. Ellen” as a child.

DeGeneres then asked Will and Jada’s son about his plans for saving up to purchase his parents’ home from them. The sweet moment was quickly over when, with a straight face and sarcastic tone, Jaden told the host he was going to move his parents to a “small apartment in Texas.”

The interview clip was shared on the talk show’s TikTok on July 2 and has gained more than 640,000 views and 400 comments.

Fans couldn’t ignore the difference they saw between the young Smith, who was full of promise, humor, and respect for his family, versus the adult who had been in the media for his unexpected behavior.

“Such a cute throwback! Jaden’s energy was so pure and genuine back then,” said one fan.

Another follower stated, “Bro was actually Jaden Smith. Don’t know who he is now.”

“His transformation is very confusing now … what a great kid he was,” declared another follower.

This person pointed fingers at the young rapper’s parents for his dark transition. “What a shame he turned into what he is now shame on the parents.”

Several fans commented on how Smith’s comical timing and ability to maintain a straight face were early indications of his talent.

While several others simply asked, “Whatever happened to the boy, he was so adorable for sure?”

Jaden Smith has undergone a series of transformations over the years, from dying his black hair blonde and red to building a muscular physique, then slimming back down to a smaller frame.

But this wholesome video was a sharp contrast from the recent paparazzi photos and videos that captured him in Paris at 3 a.m., seated on a park bench with a friend, a lighter and a smoking device.

Will Smith's nepo baby son Jaden pictured with drug paraphernalia on park bench at 3 AM in Paris https://t.co/MoyVpOwFOc — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 23, 2025

While the footage didn’t show the “Icon” rapper partaking in any activities with the paraphernalia at the time, he and his friends’ zoned-out manner has fueled speculation about his lifestyle and well-being.

Since Smith’s sudden attempt to emancipate himself at the age of 15 in hopes of having more “control” of his life, many have pointed fingers at Will and Jada, questioning their unconventional parenting style and its impact on their children. The incident followed public comments from his father about his parenting regrets, intensifying scrutiny of the Smith family.

In an episode of the U.K.’s “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden” radio show, Will admitted that he had never had much control over his three children.

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it,” he warned.

“The Bad Boys” actor further explained, “We made a deal from like really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble. The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth.”

Will Smith added that, ultimately, that parenting style wasn’t for the faint at heart.

“It’s a mistake … It’s terrible … They do whatever they want and they just come tell you. It’s awful. Don’t try it. You want your kids to lie. You definitely, you don’t want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking and doing,” he joked.